Cricket Match
New Zealand
Australia
71-3 (10.1 ov)
New Zealand vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|71-3 (10.1 ov)
|Australia are 71 for 3 with 9.5 overs left
Australia 1st Innings71-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.S. Wade
|c Sodhi b Santner
|14
|10
|1
|1
|140.00
|A.J. Finch (c)
|Not out
|22
|23
|3
|0
|95.65
|J.R. Philippe
|c Southee b Sodhi
|13
|17
|1
|0
|76.47
|G.J. Maxwell
|c Guptill b Boult
|18
|9
|2
|1
|200.00
|M.P. Stoinis
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|10.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|71
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Wade 2.3ov
- 42 Philippe 6.6ov
- 68 Maxwell 9.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|Boult
|1.5
|0
|14
|1
|7.64
|M.J. Santner
|2
|0
|6
|1
|3.00
|K.A. Jamieson
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|I.S. Sodhi
|2
|0
|17
|1
|8.50
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Mar 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Westpac Stadium, Wellington
- Umpires
- C M Brown, W R Knights
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- S B Haig
Live Commentary
10.1
Mitchell Santner to Aaron Finch. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
9.6
Trent Boult to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.
9.5
Trent Boult to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
9.4
OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, caught by Guptill.
9.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
9.2
Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Jamieson.
9.1
Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
8.6
SIX! Ish Sodhi to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs.
8.5
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
Ish Sodhi to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
Ish Sodhi to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Guptill, fielded by Conway.
-
Ish Sodhi to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.
-
Ish Sodhi to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
7.6
Kyle Jamieson to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Guptill.
-
Wide Kyle Jamieson to Glenn Maxwell. Leg cutter length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Seifert.
-
Kyle Jamieson to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
APPEAL! Kyle Jamieson to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson, appeal made for Run Out.
-
Wide Kyle Jamieson to Glenn Maxwell. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Seifert.
-
Kyle Jamieson to Aaron Finch. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Guptill.
-
Kyle Jamieson to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
Kyle Jamieson to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
6.6
OUT! Caught. Ish Sodhi to Josh Philippe. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, caught by Southee. Philippe looks to use the short ball but he doesn't connect it from the middle of the bat.
-
Ish Sodhi to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
-
Ish Sodhi to Josh Philippe. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
Ish Sodhi to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for 1 run, direct hit by Southee.
-
Ish Sodhi to Josh Philippe. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
Ish Sodhi to Josh Philippe. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
Tim Southee to Josh Philippe. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
Tim Southee to Josh Philippe. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.
-
FOUR! Tim Southee to Josh Philippe. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
Tim Southee to Josh Philippe. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
APPEAL! Tim Southee to Josh Philippe. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Williamson, appeal made for L.B.W. That looks very close but a great use of the review.
-
Tim Southee to Josh Philippe. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Mitchell Santner to Aaron Finch. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
Mitchell Santner to Josh Philippe. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
Mitchell Santner to Josh Philippe. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
Mitchell Santner to Aaron Finch. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.
-
Mitchell Santner to Aaron Finch. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Mitchell Santner to Josh Philippe. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, thick edge to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Jamieson.
-
Kyle Jamieson to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Finch charges the ball straight over the bowler's head.
-
FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
Kyle Jamieson to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
Kyle Jamieson to Josh Philippe. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
Kyle Jamieson to Josh Philippe. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
Mitchell Santner to Aaron Finch. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Mitchell Santner to Josh Philippe. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
Mitchell Santner to Josh Philippe. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to point for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Santner to Matthew Wade. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short third man, caught by Sodhi. Santner does the work for his captain and he gets a wicket in his first over.
-
Mitchell Santner to Matthew Wade. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
Mitchell Santner to Matthew Wade. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, run save by Southee.
-
Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
FOUR! Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
Trent Boult to Matthew Wade. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
-
Trent Boult to Matthew Wade. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Conway.