Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

172-4
In Play
Badge

Australia

95-1  (10.4 ov)

Australia need 78 runs to win from 9.2 overs

New Zealand vs Australia

T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand vs Australia LIVE!

Text commentary of the T20 World Cup Final between New Zealand and Australia. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
14th Nov 2021
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
M Erasmus, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
N N Menon
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner Not out 51
A.J. Finch c Mitchell b Boult 5
M.R. Marsh Not out 37
Extras 2lb 2
Total 10.4 Overs 95 - 1
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 2 0 5 1
Southee 2 0 20 0
Milne 2 0 16 0
I.S. Sodhi 2 0 24 0
M.J. Santner 2 0 15 0
J.D.S. Neesham 0.1 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card