New Zealand vs Australia

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Australia need 78 runs to win from 9.2 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Nov 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|51
|A.J. Finch
|c Mitchell b Boult
|5
|M.R. Marsh
|Not out
|37
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|10.4 Overs
|95 - 1
Full Batting Card
new zealand BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Boult
|2
|0
|5
|1
|Southee
|2
|0
|20
|0
|Milne
|2
|0
|16
|0
|I.S. Sodhi
|2
|0
|24
|0
|M.J. Santner
|2
|0
|15
|0
|J.D.S. Neesham
|0.1
|0
|6
|0