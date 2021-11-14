Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

172-4

In Play
Badge

Australia

98-1  (11.1 ov)

Australia need 75 runs to win from 8.5 overs

New Zealand vs Australia

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 98-1 (11.1 ov)
New Zealand 1st 172-4 (20.0 ov)
Australia need 75 runs to win from 8.5 overs

Australia 1st Innings98-1

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.A. Warner Not out 52 35 4 3 148.57
A.J. Finch (c) c Mitchell b Boult 5 7 1 0 71.43
M.R. Marsh Not out 39 25 2 3 156.00
Extras 2lb 2
Total 11.1 Overs, 1 wkts 98
To Bat: 
S.P.D. Smith,
G.J. Maxwell,
M.P. Stoinis,
M.S. Wade,
P.J. Cummins,
M.A. Starc,
A. Zampa,
J.R. Hazlewood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 15 Finch 2.3ov
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Boult 2 0 5 1 2.50
Southee 2 0 20 0 10.00
Milne 2 0 16 0 8.00
I.S. Sodhi 2 0 24 0 12.00
M.J. Santner 2 0 15 0 7.50
J.D.S. Neesham 1 0 15 0 15.00

New Zealand 1st Innings172-4

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.J. Guptill c Stoinis b Zampa 28 35 3 0 80.00
D.J. Mitchell c Wade b Hazlewood 11 8 0 1 137.50
K.S. Williamson (c) c Smith b Hazlewood 85 48 10 3 177.08
G.D. Phillips c Maxwell b Hazlewood 18 17 1 1 105.88
J.D.S. Neesham Not out 13 7 0 1 185.71
T.L. Seifert Not out 8 6 1 0 133.33
Extras 1nb, 4w, 1b, 3lb 9
Total 20.0 Overs, 4 wkts 172
To Bat: 
M.J. Santner,
A.F. Milne,
T.G. Southee,
I.S. Sodhi,
T.A. Boult

Fall of Wickets

  1. 28 Mitchell 3.5ov
  2. 76 Guptill 11.1ov
  3. 144 Phillips 17.2ov
  4. 148 Williamson 17.5ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 4 0 60 0 15.00
Hazlewood 4 0 16 3 4.00
Maxwell 3 0 28 0 9.33
P.J. Cummins 4 0 27 0 6.75
A. Zampa 4 0 26 1 6.50
Marsh 1 0 11 0 11.00

Match Details

Date
14th Nov 2021
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
M Erasmus, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
N N Menon
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 14, 2021 4:42pm

  •  

    11.1

    Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    10.6

    Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    10.5

    Jimmy Neesham to David Warner. Slower length ball, down leg side backing away working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    10.4

    SIX! Jimmy Neesham to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    10.2

    Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    10.1

    SIX! Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    9.5

    Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    9.4

    Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

  •  

    9.3

    Mitchell Santner to David Warner. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    9.2

    Mitchell Santner to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    9.1

    Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    8.6

    SIX! Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    8.5

    FOUR! Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Googly length ball, down leg side down the track working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

  •  

    8.3

    Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    8.2

    FOUR! Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    7.6

    Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    7.5

    Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

  •  

    7.4

    Mitchell Santner to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    7.3

    Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    7.2

    SIX! Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Wrong line and dispatched it over the fence.

  •  

    7.1

    Mitchell Santner to David Warner. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    6.6

    Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    6.5

    Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    6.4

    Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    6.3

    Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    6.2

    Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    6.1

    Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    5.6

    Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Adam Milne to David Warner. Slower length ball, down leg side backing away cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    5.4

    Adam Milne to David Warner. Bouncer, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

  •  

    5.3

    Adam Milne to David Warner. Slower length ball, down leg side backing away pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    5.2

    Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.

  •  

    5.1

    Adam Milne to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Boult, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    4.6

    Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    4.5

    SIX! Tim Southee to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Six in the city!

  •  

    4.4

    Tim Southee to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    4.3

    Tim Southee to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Milne, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    4.1

    Tim Southee to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    3.6

    Adam Milne to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side backing away driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    3.5

    Adam Milne to David Warner. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    3.4

    Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Santner, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    FOUR! Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    SIX! Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Trent Boult to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    2.5

    Trent Boult to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Southee.

  •  

    2.4

    Trent Boult to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

  • 2.3

    OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. Short, to leg down the track pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Mitchell. In the air and Mitchell takes a brilliant running catch.

  •  

    2.2

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. Slower length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    1.6

    Tim Southee to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.

  •  

    1.5

    Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    1.4

    Tim Southee to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    FOUR! Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.2

    FOUR! Tim Southee to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Creamed through covers.

  •  

    1.1

    Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Milne.

Full Commentary