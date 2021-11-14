Cricket Match
New Zealand
172-4
Australia
98-1 (11.1 ov)
New Zealand vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|98-1 (11.1 ov)
|New Zealand 1st
|172-4 (20.0 ov)
|Australia need 75 runs to win from 8.5 overs
Australia 1st Innings98-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|52
|35
|4
|3
|148.57
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Mitchell b Boult
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.43
|M.R. Marsh
|Not out
|39
|25
|2
|3
|156.00
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|11.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|98
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Finch 2.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2.50
|Southee
|2
|0
|20
|0
|10.00
|Milne
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|I.S. Sodhi
|2
|0
|24
|0
|12.00
|M.J. Santner
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|J.D.S. Neesham
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15.00
New Zealand 1st Innings172-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|c Stoinis b Zampa
|28
|35
|3
|0
|80.00
|D.J. Mitchell
|c Wade b Hazlewood
|11
|8
|0
|1
|137.50
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|c Smith b Hazlewood
|85
|48
|10
|3
|177.08
|G.D. Phillips
|c Maxwell b Hazlewood
|18
|17
|1
|1
|105.88
|J.D.S. Neesham
|Not out
|13
|7
|0
|1
|185.71
|T.L. Seifert
|Not out
|8
|6
|1
|0
|133.33
|Extras
|1nb, 4w, 1b, 3lb
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|172
Fall of Wickets
- 28 Mitchell 3.5ov
- 76 Guptill 11.1ov
- 144 Phillips 17.2ov
- 148 Williamson 17.5ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Nov 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
Live Commentary
11.1
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Williamson.
10.6
Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
Jimmy Neesham to David Warner. Slower length ball, down leg side backing away working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
SIX! Jimmy Neesham to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
SIX! Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Mitchell Santner to David Warner. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Mitchell Santner to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
SIX! Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Googly length ball, down leg side down the track working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Mitchell.
-
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Mitchell Santner to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
SIX! Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Wrong line and dispatched it over the fence.
-
Mitchell Santner to David Warner. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
Ish Sodhi to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
Adam Milne to David Warner. Slower length ball, down leg side backing away cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Adam Milne to David Warner. Bouncer, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Adam Milne to David Warner. Slower length ball, down leg side backing away pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
Adam Milne to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Boult, fielded by Williamson.
-
Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
SIX! Tim Southee to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Six in the city!
-
Tim Southee to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
Tim Southee to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Milne, fielded by Phillips.
-
Tim Southee to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Adam Milne to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side backing away driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
Adam Milne to David Warner. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Santner, fielded by Williamson.
-
FOUR! Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
FOUR! Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
SIX! Adam Milne to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
Trent Boult to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Trent Boult to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
Trent Boult to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. Short, to leg down the track pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Mitchell. In the air and Mitchell takes a brilliant running catch.
-
FOUR! Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. Slower length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
Trent Boult to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
Tim Southee to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Tim Southee to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
FOUR! Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
FOUR! Tim Southee to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Creamed through covers.
-
Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Milne.