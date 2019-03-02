New Zealand vs Bangladesh

The pick of the action from day three at Seddon Park as New Zealand racked up 715-6 declared against Bangladesh

Kane Williamson made an unbeaten double-century as New Zealand posted their highest Test total on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh.

The Black Caps had already put themselves in a comfortable position going into Saturday's action, starting the day at Seddon Park on 451-4 with a 217-run lead courtesy of centuries from openers Jeet Raval (132) and Tom Latham (161).

Captain Williamson, who started the day on 93, reached 200 for the second time in Tests - racking up his 20th Test ton and 6,000 runs in five-day cricket along the way - before declaring on 715-6.

The mammoth score beat the 690 New Zealand had amassed against Pakistan in Sharjah in 2014 when Williamson struck 192 and former captain Brendon McCullum posted 202.

2:11 Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah was given a lifeline after being controversially given not out despite Snicko showing a spike

Bangladesh ended the day on 174-4 chasing a mammoth 481 just to make New Zealand bat again.

Tamim Iqbal and Shadman Islam produced an 88-run opening partnership before Shadman was dismissed by Neil Wagner for 37.

Bangladesh then lost three wickets for 26 runs as Mominul Haque (8), Mohammad Mithun (0) and Tamin (74) departed.

Captain Mahmudullah (15no) and Soumya Sarkar (39no) took the tourists through to stumps, where they will start day four trailing by 307 runs.

