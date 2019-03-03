Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

715-6
Result
Badge

Bangladesh

234 & 429

New Zealand win by an innings and 52 runs

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Trent Boult takes five wickets as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings

Watch the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm on Thursday

5:56
Trent Boult broke Bangladesh's resistance as New Zealand secured an innings win on day four of the first Test in Hamilton

Trent Boult bagged a five-wicket haul as New Zealand completed an innings and 52-run victory over Bangladesh day four of the first Test.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Boult (5-123) broke a resolute 235-run stand between Soumya Sarkar (149) and Mahmudullah (146) that frustrated New Zealand's bowlers as they toiled at Seddon Park.

Boult's five-wicket haul was his eighth in Test cricket

The left-arm seamer got the second new ball to swing back, brush Sarkar's pad and cannon into his off-stump after the batsman had completed his maiden Test ton.

The breakthrough effectively ended Bangladesh's resistance, even though Mahmudullah did his best to protect the tail, and they were eventually dismissed for 429.

New Zealand had scored 715-6 declared, with captain Kane Williamson making 200 not out, while openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval also scored centuries.

v

Live Test Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

March 7, 2019, 9:55pm


Remote Record

The visitors had been in danger of being dismissed inside three days when they were reduced to 126-4 after tea on Saturday before Sarkar combined with Mahmudullah.

The pair managed to take the visitors through to 174-4 at the close of play and continued to thwart the hosts' bowlers during Sunday's first session.

They took their side to 322-4 at lunch and continued to resist New Zealand after the break, even when they took the second new ball, until Boult struck.

The second match of the three-Test series, in Wellington, is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm on Thursday.

Match Details

Date
27th Feb - 4th Mar 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Seddon Park
Umpires
P R Reiffel, N J Llong
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Iqbal c Watling b Southee 74
S.I. Anik c Boult b Wagner 37
M. Haque c Taylor b Boult 8
M.M. Ali c Williamson b Boult 0
S. Sarkar b Boult 149
M. Mahmudullah c Boult b Southee 146
L.K. Das b Boult 1
M.H. Miraz c Raval b Wagner 1
A.J. Chowdhury b Boult 3
S.K. Ahmed Not out 4
E. Hossain c Watling b Southee 0
Extras 6w, 6
Total All Out, 103.0 Overs 429
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 28 3 123 5
Southee 24 4 98 3
C. de Grandhomme 10 1 33 0
N Wagner 24 4 104 2
Astle 15 3 58 0
Williamson 2 0 13 0
Full Bowling Card

