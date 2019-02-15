New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Cricket Match

New Zealand

22:00
Bangladesh

Teams will be announced at the toss

New Zealand set to be unchanged for second ODI against Bangladesh

Watch the second ODI in Christchurch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm on Friday

New Zealand's Martin Guptill hit 117 not out in the first ODI against Bangladesh

New Zealand are expected to name an unchanged side as they look to clinch the series with victory in Friday's second ODI against Bangladesh at Christchurch, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm.

The Black Caps triumphed by eight wickets in the series opener at Napier on Wednesday, with Martin Guptill scoring an unbeaten century, and are likely to field the same XI again.

Seamers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson all picked up wickets in Napier, as did spinner Mitchell Santner, which means Tim Southee may miss out again.

Bangladesh could bring fast bowler Rubel Hossain into their line-up to provide support for captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is set to become only the second Bangladesh player to make 200 ODI appearances - Mortaza being the first.

New Zealand (possible): Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson, Taylor, Latham, Neesham, De Grandhomme, Santner, Ferguson, Henry, Boult.

Mushfiqur Rahim could make his 200th ODI appearance for Bangladesh in Christchurch

Bangladesh (possible): Iqbal, Das, Sarkar, Rahim, Mithun, Mahmudullah, S Rahman, Saifuddin, Hasan, Mortaza, M Rahman.

Match Details

Date
15th - 16th Feb 2019
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
Hagley Oval

