New Zealand vs Bangladesh

New Zealand are expected to name an unchanged side as they look to clinch the series with victory in Friday's second ODI against Bangladesh at Christchurch, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm.

The Black Caps triumphed by eight wickets in the series opener at Napier on Wednesday, with Martin Guptill scoring an unbeaten century, and are likely to field the same XI again.

Seamers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson all picked up wickets in Napier, as did spinner Mitchell Santner, which means Tim Southee may miss out again.

Bangladesh could bring fast bowler Rubel Hossain into their line-up to provide support for captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is set to become only the second Bangladesh player to make 200 ODI appearances - Mortaza being the first.

New Zealand (possible): Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson, Taylor, Latham, Neesham, De Grandhomme, Santner, Ferguson, Henry, Boult.

Bangladesh (possible): Iqbal, Das, Sarkar, Rahim, Mithun, Mahmudullah, S Rahman, Saifuddin, Hasan, Mortaza, M Rahman.

Watch the second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm.