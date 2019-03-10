New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Highlights from day three of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington

Tamim Iqbal struck a crucial half century for Bangladesh but New Zealand fought back to dismiss the Tigers for 211 when play finally got underway in the second Test in Wellington on day three.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The first two days of the Test were completely washed out and, after winning the toss, New Zealand inserted Bangladesh on a green wicket.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson may have been second-guessing his decision though when Bangladesh raced to 119-1, with Tamim (74) - who scored 126 and 74 in the first Test - again passing fifty.

But Neil Wagner (4-28) claimed four wickets, either side of lunch, including the key scalp of Iqbal and Bangladesh ultimately collapsed to 211 all out.

Bangladesh then reduced New Zealand to 8-2 in reply, with Abu Jayed (2-18) making better use of the seamer-friendly surface with the new ball, before Ross Taylor (19no) and Williamson (10no) dug in to see the hosts up to 38-2 when bad light brought an early end to proceedings.

With the pitch a bright emerald green on a cold third morning, under dark skies, the toss appeared to be of huge influence and it fell New Zealand's way.

But, sending Bangladesh into bat, New Zealand's seamers failed to take advantage of the conditions early on. Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Matt Henry were all wicketless in their opening spells as the visitors made their way comfortably to 75 before the first wicket fell in the 21st over - Colin de Grandhomme finding Shadman Islam's edge through to first slip.

But it was the introduction of Wagner, and his contentious 'bodyline' approach, that ultimately made the inroads expected in the Bangladesh batting lineup, as he dismissed Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun prior to lunch, and then claimed Tamim and Soumya Sarkar soon after as the Tigers slipped to 152-5.

Wicketkeeper Linton Das added 33 useful runs lower down the order before Boult returned to wrap up the tail, finishing with 3-38.

New Zealand's openers then fell cheaply themselves, with Bangladesh's Jayed hitting a perfect length to remove Tom Latham (4), caught behind, and Jeet Raval (3) at cover.

But Taylor eased the pressure somewhat by firing four quick boundaries in his unbeaten 19 from 13 balls, and he and Williamson saw New Zealand safely to the close without further loss.

Watch live coverage of day four of the second Test on Sky Sports Cricket (red button) from 9.25pm on Sunday