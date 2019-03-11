New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Ross Taylor's double century and Henry Nicholls hundred put New Zealand on course for victory in the second Test against Bangladesh in Wellington.

Taylor dominated day four of the match, which saw no play on the first two days, as he shared a 172-run third-wicket partnership with captain Kane Williamson (74) before putting on 216 with Nicholls.

A swash-buckling innings saw the 35-year-old reach his century off just 97 balls before lunch, having struck 14 fours and three sixes, while Nicholls batted more sedately - reaching his fifty from 64 balls.

With Bangladesh's bowlers struggling to make a breakthrough, Taylor and Nicholls brought up their 200-run partnership before the latter completed his fifth Test hundred by sweeping Taijul Islam away to the fine leg boundary.

Two overs later, the 27-year-old was bowled by the visitors' spinner after failing to connect with a low delivery and Taylor was soon back in the pavilion too - sending a top-edge behind to the wicketkeeper off Mustafizur Rahman the ball after reaching his 200.

The hosts eventually declared on 432-6 and the away side faced a testing 23 overs, losing their top three before play ended.

Trent Boult needed only two deliveries to bowl before a beautifully flighted ball swung away from Monimul Haque, who could do little more than send a thick edge to Tim Southee at third slip.

Opener Shadman Islam hung around but was undone by a short ball from Matt Henry as he was caught behind for 29, leaving Bangladesh 80-3 at the close, still trailing by 141 runs.

