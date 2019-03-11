New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Ross Taylor's double hundred and Henry Nicholls' century put New Zealand in with a chance to claim a three-day victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Wellington.
Taylor dominated day four of the match, which saw no play on the first two days, as he shared a 172-run third-wicket partnership with captain Kane Williamson (74) before putting on 216 with Nicholls.
A swash-buckling innings saw the 35-year-old reach his century off just 97 balls before lunch, having struck 14 fours and three sixes, while Nicholls batted more sedately - reaching his fifty from 64 balls.
With Bangladesh's bowlers struggling to make a breakthrough, Taylor and Nicholls brought up their 200-run partnership before the latter completed his fifth Test hundred by sweeping Taijul Islam away to the fine leg boundary.
Two overs later, the 27-year-old was bowled by the visitors' spinner after failing to connect with a low delivery and Taylor was soon back in the pavilion too - sending a top-edge behind to the wicketkeeper off Mustafizur Rahman the ball after reaching his 200.
The hosts eventually declared on 432-6 and the away side faced a testing 23 overs, losing their top three before play ended.
Trent Boult needed only two deliveries to bowl before a beautifully flighted ball swung away from Monimul Haque, who could do little more than send a thick edge to Tim Southee at third slip.
Opener Shadman Islam hung around but was undone by a short ball from Matt Henry as he was caught behind for 29, leaving Bangladesh 80-3 at the close, still trailing by 141 runs.
