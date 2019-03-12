New Zealand vs Bangladesh

The best of the action as Neil Zealand completed an innings victory over Bangladesh

New Zealand were ruthless with the ball as they wrapped up victory in their rain-affected second Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs.

The win gives New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, having also won the first Test by an innings.

The tourists resumed in Wellington on 80-3, needing 141 runs to make the Black Caps bat again.

Any hope of an unlikely draw was dimmed when Soumya Sarkar got a thick edge on a Trent Boult (4-52) delivery to depart for 28. Bangladesh's other not-out batsman overnight, Mohammad Mithun, held on but eventually holed out on 47.

That made it 152-5 and the Kiwi attack only needed 12 more overs to dismiss Bangladesh for 209 and seal the win - reduced by two days after rain prevented play.

Captain Mahmudullah was the penultimate wicket to fall after top-scoring with 67, while Neil Wagner's dismissal of No 11 Ebadat Hossain secured victory for New Zealand and personal figures of a 5-45.

