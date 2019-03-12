Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 5 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

432-6
Result
Badge

Bangladesh

211 & 209

New Zealand win by an innings and 12 runs

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

New Zealand wrap up innings win over Bangladesh as Neil Wagner claims five-for

4:55
The best of the action as Neil Zealand completed an innings victory over Bangladesh

New Zealand were ruthless with the ball as they wrapped up victory in their rain-affected second Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The win gives New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, having also won the first Test by an innings.

The tourists resumed in Wellington on 80-3, needing 141 runs to make the Black Caps bat again.

v

Live Test Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

March 15, 2019, 9:55pm


Remote Record

Any hope of an unlikely draw was dimmed when Soumya Sarkar got a thick edge on a Trent Boult (4-52) delivery to depart for 28. Bangladesh's other not-out batsman overnight, Mohammad Mithun, held on but eventually holed out on 47.

That made it 152-5 and the Kiwi attack only needed 12 more overs to dismiss Bangladesh for 209 and seal the win - reduced by two days after rain prevented play.

Captain Mahmudullah was the penultimate wicket to fall after top-scoring with 67, while Neil Wagner's dismissal of No 11 Ebadat Hossain secured victory for New Zealand and personal figures of a 5-45.

Watch the third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh from 9.55pm, Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
7th - 12th Mar 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
S B Haig

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Iqbal b Boult 4
S.I. Anik c Watling b Henry 29
M. Haque c Southee b Boult 10
M.M. Ali c Southee b Wagner 47
S. Sarkar c Taylor b Boult 28
M. Mahmudullah c Boult b Wagner 67
L.K. Das c Boult b Wagner 1
T. Islam c Latham b Wagner 0
M. Rahman b Boult 16
A.J. Chowdhury Not out 0
E. Hossain b Wagner 0
Extras 3w, 4lb 7
Total All Out, 56.0 Overs 209
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 16 5 52 4
Southee 12 1 57 0
M.J. Henry 9 3 40 1
C. de Grandhomme 5 0 11 0
N Wagner 14 4 45 5
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK