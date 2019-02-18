New Zealand vs Bangladesh

New Zealand will be targeting a clean sweep over Bangladesh and Martin Guptill will be aiming for a third straight century when the third ODI takes place in Dunedin, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm on Tuesday.

Guptill's scores of 117 not out and 118 in Napier and Christchurch respectively have seen the Black Caps ease into an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the final fixture at University Oval.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be rested for the game, with Tom Latham standing in as skipper and Colin Munro coming into the starting XI.

Munro has only passed fifty once in his last 16 ODI innings but did smash 72 in his last knock for his country, in Hamilton on February 10, to help the side seal a 2-1 T20I series win over India.

Seamer Lockie Ferguson has taken a combined five wickets in the series and says he is relishing his role supporting the team's new-ball pair and then bowling at the death.

7:57 Watch the best of the action from the second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh as Guptill hit another ton to give the hosts victory in Dunedin.

"We have some of the best swing bowlers in the world but swinging the new ball isn't my strength," Ferguson said. "My position comes after them. I have been working on my death-over options.

"I think [taking wickets] is part of my role, for sure. To be a bit of an aggressor and create chances. But by no means do I have a free role to go for plenty of runs. I think that still a big part of my work is to create the opportunity and also be economical."

Bangladesh will hope for more support for Mohammad Mithun, the 27-year-old has scored half-centuries in both of the matches so far but none of his team-mates have topped 43.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah and New Zealand seamer Trent Boult were fined 10 and 15 per cent of their respective match fees in the second ODI in Christchurch following outbursts.

Mahmudullah "struck a picket fence with his bat" after being dismissed, while Boult used "audible obscene words twice" while the Black Caps were bowling - both players were also hit with a demerit point.

Watch the third and final ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) from 9.55pm on Tuesday.