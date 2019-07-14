Cricket Match
New Zealand
5-0 (1.1 ov)
England
New Zealand vs England
|New Zealand 1st
|5-0 (0.5 ov)
|New Zealand are 5 for 0 with 48.5 overs left
New Zealand 1st Innings5-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|Not out
|4
|6
|1
|0
|66.67
|H.M. Nicholls
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1w
|1
|Total
|0.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|5
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Woakes
|0.5
|0
|5
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Jul 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
Live Commentary
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Jofra Archer to Henry Nicholls. Half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
0.6
Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.5
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. A touch edgey from Guptill, but he manages to slice it away behind backward point, and the ball scurries away for the first boundary of the day.
-
0.4
Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
0.3
Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
0.2
Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.1
Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Wide Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.