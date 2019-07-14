Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

5-0 (1.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

New Zealand are 5 for 0 with 48.5 overs left

New Zealand vs England

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 5-0 (0.5 ov)
New Zealand 1st Innings5-0

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.J. Guptill Not out 4 6 1 0 66.67
H.M. Nicholls Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 1w 1
Total 0.5 Overs, 0 wkts 5
To Bat: 
K.S. Williamson,
L.R.P.L. Taylor,
T.W.M. Latham,
J.D.S. Neesham,
C. de Grandhomme,
M.J. Santner,
M.J. Henry,
T.A. Boult,
L.H. Ferguson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Woakes 0.5 0 5 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
14th Jul 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
M Erasmus, H D P K Dharmasena
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
A S Dar

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 14, 2019 10:50am

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Jofra Archer to Henry Nicholls. Half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    0.6

    Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.5

    FOUR! Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. A touch edgey from Guptill, but he manages to slice it away behind backward point, and the ball scurries away for the first boundary of the day.

  •  

    0.4

    Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    0.3

    Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    0.2

    Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.1

    Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Wide Chris Woakes to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

Full Commentary