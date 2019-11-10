Cricket Match
New Zealand
17-0 (1.0 ov)
England
New Zealand vs England
|New Zealand 1st
|0-0 (0.1 ov)
|New Zealand are 17 for 0 with 10.0 overs left
New Zealand 1st Innings0-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|Not out
|5
|3
|1
|0
|166.67
|C. Munro
|Not out
|12
|3
|1
|1
|400.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|0
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Nov 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Eden Park, Auckland
- Umpires
- W R Knights, C M Brown
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- S B Haig
Live Commentary
-
0.6
SIX! Sam Curran to Colin Munro. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
0.5
FOUR! Sam Curran to Colin Munro. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
0.4
Sam Curran to Colin Munro. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
-
0.3
Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, to leg down the track Slog, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
0.2
FOUR! Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Rocked back and slapped it over mid wicket.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.