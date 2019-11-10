Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

17-0 (1.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

New Zealand are 17 for 0 with 10.0 overs left

New Zealand vs England

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 0-0 (0.1 ov)
New Zealand 1st Innings0-0

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.J. Guptill Not out 5 3 1 0 166.67
C. Munro Not out 12 3 1 1 400.00
Extras 0
Total 0.1 Overs, 0 wkts 0
To Bat: 
T.L. Seifert,
C. de Grandhomme,
L.R.P.L. Taylor,
J.D.S. Neesham,
M.J. Santner,
S.C. Kuggeleijn,
T.G. Southee,
I.S. Sodhi,
T.A. Boult

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.M. Curran 0.1 0 0 0 0

Match Details

Date
10th Nov 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Eden Park, Auckland
Umpires
W R Knights, C M Brown
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
S B Haig

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 10, 2019 3:05am

  •  

    0.6

    SIX! Sam Curran to Colin Munro. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    0.5

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Colin Munro. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Sam Curran to Colin Munro. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    0.3

    Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, to leg down the track Slog, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.

  •  

    0.2

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Rocked back and slapped it over mid wicket.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.

