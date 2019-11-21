New Zealand vs England

Watch the pick of the action from day one at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

Ben Stokes struck an unbeaten 67 of 114 balls to wrestle the initiative away from a disciplined New Zealand attack on day one of the first Test, at Bay Oval.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

Stokes compiled the third half-century of England's total of 241-4 after opener Rory Burns (52 off 138) and Joe Denly (74 off 181) dug deep to chisel out a platform.

Neither could match the all-rounder for fluency, though, as Stokes - New Zealand's nemesis in July's World Cup final - struck nine boundaries including four consecutive fours off Trent Boult once the second new ball had been taken.

England made a measured start on a flat pitch after Joe Root won the toss as debutant Dominic Sibley (22 off 63 balls) and Burns put on 52 for the first wicket.

Sibley clipped his first ball in Test cricket for four and went on to score all of his runs on the leg-side before he was snaffled at first slip by Ross Taylor attempting to drive Colin de Grandhomme.

Burns might have already fallen for 10 but New Zealand opted not to review a 'not out' decision for caught behind off Boult - subsequent replays showing the thinnest of nicks.

Denly took 21 balls to get off the mark but relished taking on Neil Wagner's short ball after lunch, twice pulling for four in an over despite being beaten by the seamer's fuller delivery on several occasions.

Wagner struck Burns a glancing blow on the helmet in one of the battles of the day and in the next over the opener edged Southee while on 37, only for slips Taylor and Tom Latham to leave the chance to each other.

Burns' luck held as New Zealand reviewed in vain for lbw when he had 44 - the original 'not out' decision staying with umpire Bruce Oxenford by the barest of margins - and he went on to register his fifth half-century in Tests off 135 balls only to fall in the very next over.

De Grandhomme made the breakthrough as Burns edged behind, looking to push towards extra cover, leaving England 113-2 - a score that became 120-3 when Root ran Wagner to second slip to fall for just two after taking 21 balls to get off the mark.

England were in danger of becoming bogged down as Stokes took 15 balls to score his first single and Denly built cautiously, reaching his fifty with a driven four off 136 balls.

The introduction of spinner Mitchell Santner helped lift the run-rate as Denly lofted four over extra cover before striking six straight down the ground to bring up the fifty stand off 127 balls.

Stokes followed suit, carving Wagner up and over gully for four before shovelling a second successive boundary through midwicket.

He stepped up another gear in the 85th over of the day, driving exquisitely on his way to three boundaries in a row to move to 63 before slashing a sharp chance to Taylor at first slip which the fielder couldn't stop flying away to the rope.

Ollie Pope (18no off 23 balls) matched Stokes for positivity, pulling the penultimate delivery of the day from Southee for four a distance in front of square.

Watch day two of the first Test between New Zealand and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm on Thursday.