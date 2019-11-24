New Zealand vs England

Highlights from day four of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

BJ Watling hit a magnificent double hundred and Mitchell Santner starred with bat and ball to put New Zealand firmly in control and leave England battling to salvage a draw in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

Joe Root's side were made to toil for a second day running at Bay Oval as Watling (205) shared a 261-run stand for the seventh wicket with Santner (126), who scored his maiden Test century.

The pair came together a ball after tea on day three and it took until 15 minutes before tea on day four for England to break the partnership, by which stage New Zealand had stretched their lead beyond 200 and ensured a draw was the least they will take from the match.

Jofra Archer eventually accounted for Watling and Kane Williamson declared soon after with the Black Caps 615-9, leading by 262 on first innings.

Having spent 201 overs in the field, England were left with 28 overs to bat in the evening but after a solid start, openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley fell to Santner (3-6) and the left-arm spinner completed a dream day when he removed nightwatchman Jack Leach (0) in the final over of the day to close on 55-3.

The day had started with New Zealand leading by 41 runs with four wickets remaining and England still harbouring hopes of fighting their way back into the contest.

However, after an attritional opening session in which New Zealand added just 19 runs in the first 16 overs of the day and only 58 before lunch, England still needed four wickets and their chances of victory were slipping away.

By midway through the afternoon, any notion that England might win this game had long since been dismissed as Watling continued to accumulate and Santner started to go through the gears, signalling his intent by taking three boundaries from a Stuart Broad over.

It was Leach who Santner took a real liking to though, hitting the left-arm spinner back over his head for three sixes as he swiftly moved towards three figures. Two down to fine leg off Ben Stokes brought up the landmark, followed by a typically understated celebration.

By that stage, Watling had surpassed his previous best in Tests, gone past 150 and, as New Zealand's lead ticked past 200, he secured his highest score in first-class cricket.

England had been ground into the dirt but just as it seemed they may never break the partnership, Santner holed out to long off to give Sam Curran (3-119) his third wicket, 154 overs after he had claimed his second.

Watling was closing in on 200 and with Santner gone, began to play a few more shots of his own. A back-foot drive off Root took him to within two and, in the penultimate of the afternoon session, he nudged the ball into the legside and the crowd rose as one to applaud as he scampered through for a single to bring up his double century.

There was another standing ovation for Watling soon after tea when he feathered his 473rd ball through to Jos Buttler off Archer (1-107), the over after Leach (2-153) had removed Tim Southee (9), and two overs later Williamson had seen enough.

England were left most of a session to bat before the close and Burns and Sibley (12) got through just shy of 22 overs before the latter edged behind off Santner. The added frustration for the debutant will be that it was a delivery that he really did not need to play at.

The wicket was the first taken by a New Zealand spinner in a home Test since England's last visit in early 2018 with 101 falling to seam bowlers in that time.

It was two in a row for spin when Burns (31), having already been dropped off Santner, tried to sweep the spinner and top-edged the ball into the onside, where Colin de Grandhomme was waiting to take a simple catch.

It got better for Santner in the final over of the day as Leach was given out bat-pad after a fine catch from Tom Latham at short leg. The England man was unsure whether he had hit it but opted not to review, only for replays to suggest the ball had hit neither bat nor glove.

England must now try to bat throughout day five with only seven wickets remaining if they are to keep their chances of winning the two-match series alive.

