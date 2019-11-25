Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 5 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

615-9
Result
Badge

England

353 & 197

New Zealand win by an innings and 65 runs

New Zealand vs England

New Zealand bowl England out for 197 to seal an innings victory in first Test

Neil Wagner five-for puts Black Caps 1-0 up in two-match series

3:40
Highlights from day five of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

Neil Wagner took 5-44 as England were bowled out for 197 to fall to an innings and 65-run defeat to New Zealand in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Joe Root's side started the day with seven wickets remaining as they attempted to bat out for a draw but a flurry of wickets midway through the afternoon session broke their resistance and they were eventually bowled out 45 minutes into the evening session.

After Root fell cheaply in the morning session, a 52-run stand between Joe Denly and Ben Stokes strengthened the tourists' belief that they could survive the day, only to collapse from 121-4 to 138-8.

Joe Root fell cheaply in the morning session after England had made a steady start

Sam Curran (29no) and Jofra Archer (30) held up the Black Caps with a ninth-wicket stand of 59 before Wagner sealed the win with two wickets in two balls.

Beginning on 55-3, England made a steady start through Denly and Root (11) before the captain got caught in two minds and ended up steering a short ball from Colin de Grandhomme (1-15) to Tom Latham at gully.

Denly and Stokes dug in though and while England added just 43 runs during the morning session, the wicket of Root was the only damage.

Just as New Zealand might have been beginning to worry though, Stokes (28) dragged on as he tried to cut Tim Southee (1-60), the batsman letting out a furious cry as the ball cannoned into his leg stump, and the innings unravelled from there.

Ben Stokes chopped on having shared a 52-run stand with Joe Denly

Denly's battling knock ended on 35 when Wagner got the ball to jump from a length and brush the England No 3's glove as he tried to leave it, BJ Watling taking a good catch behind the stumps.

Ollie Pope (6) was next to go, inexplicably stretching to try and hit a wide full toss from Wagner and succeeding only in drilling it towards cover where Santner took a stunning catch, diving to his right.

Equally inexplicable was Jos Buttler's (0) decision to leave Wagner's in-swinging first delivery with the second new ball as it clattered into the base of off stump to leave the Black Caps two wickets from victory.

v

Live Test Cricket

New Zealand vs England

November 28, 2019, 9:30pm


Remote Record

Curran and Archer ensured England at least took the game into the evening session but it was merely delaying the inevitable. Archer eventually holed out to fine leg off Wagner and Stuart Broad (0) was trapped plumb lbw the next ball to complete a deserved win for New Zealand.

The hosts take a 1-0 lead into the second Test of the two-match series but they could be without Trent Boult, who left the field after bowling only one over on the final day after feeling pain in his right side.

He will have a scan tomorrow but would appear a major doubt for the game in Hamilton that starts on Thursday.

Watch day one of the second Test between New Zealand and England from 9.30pm, Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
20th - 25th Nov 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Bay Oval
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
C M Brown

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns c de Grandhomme b Santner 31
D.P. Sibley c Watling b Santner 12
J.L. Denly c Watling b Wagner 35
M.J. Leach c Latham b Santner 0
J.E. Root c Latham b de Grandhomme 11
B.A. Stokes b Southee 28
O.J.D. Pope c Santner b Wagner 6
J.C. Buttler b Wagner 0
S.M. Curran Not out 29
J.C. Archer c sub b Wagner 30
S.C.J. Broad lbw Wagner 0
Extras 1nb, 1w, 12b, 1lb 15
Total All Out, 96.2 Overs 197
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Southee 20 4 60 1
Boult 6 4 6 0
C. de Grandhomme 10 3 15 1
M.J. Santner 40 19 53 3
N Wagner 19.2 6 44 5
Williamson 1 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK