Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

 
In Play
Badge

England

19-0  (9.3 ov)

England are 19 for 0

New Zealand vs England

New Zealand vs England LIVE!

Text commentary and in-play clips from the first Test at Mount Maunganui. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
20th - 25th Nov 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Bay Oval
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
C M Brown

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns Not out 11
D.P. Sibley Not out 8
Extras 0
Total 8.3 Overs 18 - 0
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 4.3 2 13 0
Southee 4 2 5 0
Full Bowling Card