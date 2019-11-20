New Zealand vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England are 19 for 0
Match Details
- Date
- 20th - 25th Nov 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Bay Oval
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- C M Brown
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|Not out
|11
|D.P. Sibley
|Not out
|8
|Extras
|0
|Total
|8.3 Overs
|18 - 0
Full Batting Card
new zealand BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Boult
|4.3
|2
|13
|0
|Southee
|4
|2
|5
|0