Day 1 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

 

In Play
Badge

England

19-0  (9.3 ov)

England are 19 for 0

New Zealand vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 18-0 (8.3 ov)
England 1st Innings18-0

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns Not out 11 32 2 0 34.38
D.P. Sibley Not out 8 25 2 0 32.00
Extras 0
Total 8.3 Overs, 0 wkts 18
To Bat: 
J.L. Denly,
J.E. Root,
B.A. Stokes,
O.J.D. Pope,
J.C. Buttler,
S.M. Curran,
J.C. Archer,
S.C.J. Broad,
M.J. Leach

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Boult 4.3 2 13 0 2.89
Southee 4 2 5 0 1.25

Match Details

Date
20th - 25th Nov 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Bay Oval
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
C M Brown

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 20, 2019 10:41pm

  •  

    9.3

    Tim Southee to Rory Burns. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    9.2

    Tim Southee to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    9.1

    Tim Southee to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    8.6

    Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.

  •  

    8.5

    Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    8.4

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    8.3

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    8.2

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    8.1

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    7.6

    FOUR! Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    7.4

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wagner.

  •  

    7.3

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    7.2

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    7.1

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wagner.

  •  

    6.6

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    6.5

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    6.4

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    6.3

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    6.2

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    6.1

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    5.6

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    5.5

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    5.4

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    5.3

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Raval.

  •  

    5.2

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    5.1

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    4.6

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    4.5

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Raval.

  •  

    4.4

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    4.3

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    4.2

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Raval.

  •  

    4.1

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    3.6

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    3.5

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    3.4

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    3.3

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    3.2

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    3.1

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    2.6

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Burns, too straight from Boult which allows the opener to work this one away onto the leg-side for four.

  •  

    2.5

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Brilliant push from Burns, brilliantly timed, he makes the fielder chase the ball all the way to the boundary.

  •  

    2.4

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Raval.

  •  

    2.3

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    2.2

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    2.1

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    1.6

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    1.5

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Southee.

  •  

    1.4

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    1.3

    Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    1.2

    Tim Southee to Rory Burns. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Raval.

  •  

    1.1

    Tim Southee to Rory Burns. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wagner.

  •  

    0.6

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Perfect start for Sibley, first ball dispatched away on the leg-side for four, that should ease the pressure. Big few overs coming up for England after their batting struggles in recent history.

  •  

    0.5

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.

  •  

    0.4

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    0.3

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    0.2

    Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

Full Commentary