Cricket Match
New Zealand
England
19-0 (9.3 ov)
New Zealand vs England
|England 1st
|18-0 (8.3 ov)
|England are 19 for 0
England 1st Innings18-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|Not out
|11
|32
|2
|0
|34.38
|D.P. Sibley
|Not out
|8
|25
|2
|0
|32.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|8.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|18
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 20th - 25th Nov 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Bay Oval
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- C M Brown
Live Commentary
-
9.3
Tim Southee to Rory Burns. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
9.2
Tim Southee to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
9.1
Tim Southee to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
8.6
Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
8.5
Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
8.4
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
8.3
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
8.2
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
8.1
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
7.6
FOUR! Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
7.5
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
7.4
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wagner.
-
7.3
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
7.2
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
7.1
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wagner.
-
6.6
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
6.5
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
6.4
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
6.3
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
6.2
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
6.1
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
5.6
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
5.5
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
5.4
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
5.3
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Raval.
-
5.2
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
5.1
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
4.6
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
4.5
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Raval.
-
4.4
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
4.3
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
4.2
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Raval.
-
4.1
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
3.6
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
3.5
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
3.4
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
3.3
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
3.2
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
3.1
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
2.6
FOUR! Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Burns, too straight from Boult which allows the opener to work this one away onto the leg-side for four.
-
2.5
FOUR! Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Brilliant push from Burns, brilliantly timed, he makes the fielder chase the ball all the way to the boundary.
-
2.4
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Raval.
-
2.3
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
2.2
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
2.1
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
1.6
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
1.5
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
1.4
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
1.3
Tim Southee to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
1.2
Tim Southee to Rory Burns. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Raval.
-
1.1
Tim Southee to Rory Burns. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wagner.
-
0.6
FOUR! Trent Boult to Dominic Sibley. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Perfect start for Sibley, first ball dispatched away on the leg-side for four, that should ease the pressure. Big few overs coming up for England after their batting struggles in recent history.
-
0.5
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.
-
0.4
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
0.3
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
0.2
Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Trent Boult to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.