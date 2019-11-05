Cricket Match
New Zealand
180-7 (20.0 ov)
England
11-0
New Zealand vs England
|England 1st
|0-0 (0.1 ov)
|New Zealand 1st
|180-7 (20.0 ov)
|England need 170 runs to win from 19.0 overs
England 1st Innings0-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Banton
|Not out
|6
|4
|1
|0
|150.00
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|5
|2
|1
|0
|250.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|0
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
New Zealand 1st Innings180-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C. Munro
|c Mahmood b Curran
|6
|8
|0
|0
|75.00
|M.J. Guptill
|c Curran b Brown
|33
|17
|7
|0
|194.12
|T.L. Seifert
|b Parkinson
|7
|12
|1
|0
|58.33
|C. de Grandhomme
|c Banton b Curran
|55
|35
|5
|3
|157.14
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|lbw Mahmood
|27
|24
|2
|1
|112.50
|J.D.S. Neesham
|b Curran
|20
|15
|2
|1
|133.33
|M.J. Santner
|run out (Billings)
|15
|9
|2
|0
|166.67
|T.G. Southee (c)
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|2nb, 8w, 6lb
|16
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|180
- To Bat:
- B.M. Tickner,
- I.S. Sodhi,
- L.H. Ferguson
Fall of Wickets
- 40 Guptill 3.5ov
- 42 Munro 4.3ov
- 69 Seifert 7.5ov
- 135 de Grandhomme 14.5ov
- 162 Taylor 17.4ov
- 171 Neesham 18.6ov
- 180 Santner 19.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|T.K. Curran
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|S. Mahmood
|4
|0
|49
|1
|12.25
|P.R. Brown
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.50
|M.W. Parkinson
|2
|0
|14
|1
|7.00
|Gregory
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Nov 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Saxton Oval
- Umpires
- W R Knights, C M Brown
- TV Umpire
- S B Haig
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- G Stirrat
Live Commentary
-
0.6
FOUR! Tim Southee to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
0.5
Tim Southee to Tom Banton. Half volley, middle stump Deep in crease flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
0.4
FOUR! Tim Southee to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. That's glorious. Banton eases forward, and nails a drive between mid off and extra cover. That will settle the nerves.
-
0.3
Tim Southee to Dawid Malan. Yorker, outside off stump down the track Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Tickner.
-
0.2
Tim Southee to Tom Banton. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Tim Southee to Tom Banton. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
19.6
OUT! Run Out. Tom Curran to Tim Southee. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper, direct hit by Billings. Sharp bit of work from Billings behind the stumps. Southee swings hard and misses, and Santner tries to scurry through to nick an extra run. The keeper collects, and flings it into the stumps to prevent that from happening.
Decent total on the board from the hosts. Guptill got things off to a rapid start, and de Grandhomme carried that on through the middle overs. The Curran brothers were the pick of the bowlers for England, and Matt Parkinson did well on debut. It won't be an easy chase, but it should be an exciting 20 overs, whatever the result.
-
19.5
Tom Curran to Mitchell Santner. Full toss, middle stump moves in front flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brown.
-
19.4
FOUR! Tom Curran to Mitchell Santner. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Close to the perfect yorker, but Santner is able to get underneath this. Drilled back down the ground for four.
-
19.3
Tom Curran to Mitchell Santner. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.
-
19.2
Tom Curran to Tim Southee. Half volley, middle stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
19.1
Tom Curran to Mitchell Santner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
18.6
OUT! Bowled. Sam Curran to Jimmy Neesham. Reverse Swing-In half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to. That has really tailed back into Neesham. Fired in full by Sam Curran, and the ball scoots past the flashing blade to cannon into the stumps. Top bowling.
-
18.6
Wide Sam Curran to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
18.5
Sam Curran to Mitchell Santner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brown.
-
18.4
Sam Curran to Mitchell Santner. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
18.3
FOUR! Sam Curran to Mitchell Santner. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Poor bowling. Full toss down the legside, and Santner just helps it on its way. Carted away to the fine leg fence.
-
18.2
Sam Curran to Jimmy Neesham. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
18.1
Sam Curran to Mitchell Santner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brown.
-
17.6
Saqib Mahmood to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mahmood.
-
17.5
Saqib Mahmood to Mitchell Santner. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
17.4
OUT! L.B.W. Saqib Mahmood to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease Slog, hit pad to. Taylor steps back to create a good hitting length, but he tries to hit this one too hard. Maybe done for pace a little, and the ball skids through to smash into the back leg. Looked a little legside, but up goes the finger, and no review taken either. HawkEye says it was missing the stumps.
-
17.3
Saqib Mahmood to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Parkinson.
-
17.2
SIX! Saqib Mahmood to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Low full toss, and Neesham clips this away over the legside fence for six. It just about creeps over the fence. Very close to being snaffled inside the rope.
-
17.1
Saqib Mahmood to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
16.6
Patrick Brown to Jimmy Neesham. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
16.5
FOUR! Patrick Brown to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Neesham opens up the blade, and makes sure he guides it through the gap for four. Timed the pants off it, and the ball flew into the rope.
-
16.4
Patrick Brown to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brown.
-
16.3
Patrick Brown to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front flick, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Parkinson.
-
16.2
Patrick Brown to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
16.1
Patrick Brown to Ross Taylor. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run.
-
15.6
FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Not the length to bowl at this stage of the game. Neesham clears the front leg, and pumps it over square leg for four.
-
15.5
Saqib Mahmood to Jimmy Neesham. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Parkinson.
-
15.4
Saqib Mahmood to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
15.4
Wide Saqib Mahmood to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
15.4
Wide Saqib Mahmood to Ross Taylor. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
15.3
Saqib Mahmood to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
15.2
Saqib Mahmood to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run.
-
15.2
Wide Saqib Mahmood to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
15.1
Saqib Mahmood to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brown.
-
14.6
Tom Curran to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brown.
-
14.5
OUT! Caught. Tom Curran to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Banton. Magnificent over from Tom Curran here. De Grandhomme finally has a length he can go after, but he doesn't strike it very well at all. Off the toe end of the bat, and it is a simple grab for Banton at long on.
-
14.4
Tom Curran to Ross Taylor. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front Steer, inside edge to leg slip for 1 run, shy attempt by Billings.
-
14.3
Tom Curran to Ross Taylor. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
14.2
Tom Curran to Colin de Grandhomme. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
14.1
Tom Curran to Colin de Grandhomme. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
13.6
Lewis Gregory to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
13.5
Lewis Gregory to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
13.4
Lewis Gregory to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
13.3
FREE HIT. SIX! Lewis Gregory to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Taylor makes full use of the free-hit. Right in the slot, and powered behind square for a maximum.
-
13.3
FREE HIT. No ball Lewis Gregory to Ross Taylor. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
13.3
FOUR! Lewis Gregory to Ross Taylor. Beamer, to leg on the back foot pulling, Gloved to fine leg for 1 run. That one has slipped out the hand from Gregory. Rightly called a no-ball on height, and Taylor manages to deflect it away off the glove for four.
-
13.2
Lewis Gregory to Colin de Grandhomme. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gregory.
-
13.1
Lewis Gregory to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gregory.
-
12.6
Patrick Brown to Colin de Grandhomme. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
12.5
Patrick Brown to Ross Taylor. Full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
12.4
FOUR! Patrick Brown to Ross Taylor. Off cutter short, outside off stump down the track pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Banton. First bit of poor fielding from England today. Clubbed out to deep mid wicket by Taylor, and Banton makes a simple bit of fielding look quite difficult. He lets it through to the fence.
-
12.3
Patrick Brown to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
12.2
SIX! Patrick Brown to Colin de Grandhomme. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Goes to fifty in style. Knuckle ball spotted, and de Grandhomme launches it straight back down the ground for a maximum. Brutal hitting from the all-rounder today.
-
12.1
FOUR! Patrick Brown to Colin de Grandhomme. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Plenty of room to free the arms, and de Grandhomme crunches this brilliantly over extra cover.
-
11.6
Lewis Gregory to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Parkinson.
-
11.5
Lewis Gregory to Ross Taylor. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.
-
11.4
Lewis Gregory to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood, fielded by Parkinson.
-
11.3
Lewis Gregory to Ross Taylor. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
11.2
Lewis Gregory to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
11.1
Lewis Gregory to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run.