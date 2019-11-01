New Zealand vs England

James Vince starred with the bat as England sealed a confident seven-wicket victory in Christchurch in the first T20 international against New Zealand

James Vince's classy maiden T20I fifty lifted England to another victory over New Zealand in the opening match of the five-game series in Christchurch.

England, three and a half months on from their win over the Black Caps on boundary countback in the 50-over World Cup final, wrapped up a far more routine seven-wicket triumph after topping New Zealand's 153-5 with nine balls to spare to give Chris Silverwood a triumphant start as head coach.

Vince - batting at three in the absence of Joe Root, who has been rested for this trip - struck 59 from 38 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, with his back-foot shots through the off-side particularly eye-catching.

Skipper Eoin Morgan (34no off 21) completed the victory with a six off opposite number Tim Southee as England made it six wins on the spin in Twenty20 internationals.

But the victory was teed up by a fine all-round bowling display, in which Chris Jordan snared 2-28 and Adil Rashid 1-31.

T20I debutant Sam Curran (1-33) and his brother Tom Curran (0-25) conceded a combined 15 runs from the first four overs - before Sam Curran's fifth went for 21 - while another debutant, Pat Brown (1-33), conceded just six runs in the final over and also made Ross Taylor (44) his first international wicket.

Taylor shared a stand of 56 with Daryl Mitchell (30 off 17) for the fifth wicket, the duo the only other players, after Tim Seifert (32) - caught in the deep of a Jordan full toss that came close to being called a no-ball - to reach 30.

But opener Martin Guptill chopped Sam Curran onto his stumps for three and both Colin Munro (21) and Colin de Grandhomme (19) fell shortly after hitting sixes.

Guptill atoned somewhat in the field with a magnificent running catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Jonny Bairstow (35) as England were reduced to 68-2 after 9.5 overs.

However, Vince's excellent innings - just his second half-century for England in white-ball cricket, after his 51 in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2016 - and his 54-run stand with Morgan in just 33 balls knocked back New Zealand.

Vince was unable to see the victory through after lofting the three-wicket Mitchell Santner into the deep in the 16th over - his second error of the day after a dropped catch late in the New Zealand innings - but Morgan and vice-captain Sam Billings (14no off 11) completed the job.

England - for whom only Dawid Malan, dismissed for 11, and debutant Lewis Gregory, not required with bat or ball and also guilty of a mis-field - will now aim to stretch their lead in the second game in Wellington on Sunday.

