Cricket Match
New Zealand
153-5 (20.0 ov)
England
144-3
New Zealand vs England
|England 1st
|144-3 (18.1 ov)
|New Zealand 1st
|153-5 (20.0 ov)
|England need 10 runs to win from 1.5 overs
England 1st Innings144-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Guptill b Santner
|35
|28
|5
|1
|125.00
|D.J. Malan
|c Sodhi b Santner
|11
|13
|2
|0
|84.62
|J.M. Vince
|c Guptill b Santner
|59
|38
|7
|2
|155.26
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|Not out
|24
|19
|3
|0
|126.32
|S.W. Billings
|Not out
|14
|11
|2
|0
|127.27
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|18.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|144
Fall of Wickets
- 37 Malan 5.4ov
- 68 Bairstow 9.5ov
- 122 Vince 15.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|L.H. Ferguson
|3.5
|0
|27
|0
|7.04
|S.C. Kuggeleijn
|3
|0
|35
|0
|11.67
|M.J. Santner
|4
|0
|23
|3
|5.75
|I.S. Sodhi
|4
|0
|38
|0
|9.50
New Zealand 1st Innings153-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|b Curran
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|C. Munro
|c Morgan b Jordan
|21
|20
|1
|2
|105.00
|T.L. Seifert
|c Bairstow b Jordan
|32
|26
|1
|1
|123.08
|C. de Grandhomme
|c Vince b Rashid
|19
|14
|1
|1
|135.71
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|c Bairstow b Brown
|44
|35
|3
|1
|125.71
|D.J. Mitchell
|Not out
|30
|17
|1
|2
|176.47
|M.J. Santner
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1w, 3lb
|4
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|153
Fall of Wickets
- 6 Guptill 2.5ov
- 39 Munro 5.6ov
- 72 de Grandhomme 10.1ov
- 93 Seifert 13.1ov
- 149 Taylor 19.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|T.K. Curran
|4
|1
|25
|0
|6.25
|Jordan
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7.00
|Rashid
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|P.R. Brown
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Nov 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Hagley Oval
- Umpires
- S B Haig, W R Knights
- TV Umpire
- A Mehrotra
Live Commentary
18.1
Tim Southee to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
17.6
Lockie Ferguson to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
17.5
Lockie Ferguson to Sam Billings. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
17.4
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Ugly but effective, frustration for the bowler as it narrowly misses leg stump.
-
Lockie Ferguson to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
Lockie Ferguson to Eoin Morgan. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, Gloved to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Seifert.
-
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Chipped over mid off, Morgan wants to get this chase finished before it gets too tight.
-
Ish Sodhi to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
Ish Sodhi to Sam Billings. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
Ish Sodhi to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by de Grandhomme, fielded by Santner.
-
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Billings makes this shot look so simple and England inch closer to victory.
-
Ish Sodhi to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Ish Sodhi to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
Mitchell Santner to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
Mitchell Santner to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
Mitchell Santner to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
Mitchell Santner to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Santner to James Vince. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Guptill. What a way to go, maybe this is the moment of luck New Zealand need to drag themselves back into the contest. Santner serves up a juicy delivery and Vince can only swat it into the safe hands of Guptill. He's really frustrated with that, he's done all the hard work and can't see England over the line.
-
Mitchell Santner to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
Tim Southee to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
Tim Southee to Eoin Morgan. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
Tim Southee to James Vince. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
SIX! Tim Southee to James Vince. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Clobbered into the sightscreen with a flat-bat, it's not often you see that sort of brute force from Vince.
-
Tim Southee to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump moves in front working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
FOUR! Tim Southee to Eoin Morgan. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Southee starts a new spell with the knuckle ball and Morgan slaps it gleefully to the fence. England running away with this game.
-
Lockie Ferguson to James Vince. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
Lockie Ferguson to Eoin Morgan. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Eoin Morgan. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Morgan joins the party. He was expecting the short ball and helped it over the keeper's head with a delicate ramp.
-
Lockie Ferguson to James Vince. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to James Vince. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Carved behind point, Vince notches up his maiden T20I half century in typically aesthetic fashion.
-
Lockie Ferguson to James Vince. Slower ball half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Scott Kuggeleijn to James Vince. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
FOUR! Scott Kuggeleijn to James Vince. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Swivelled with ease, Vince looks like he has so much time to play these shots. Classy stuff from the right-hander. New Zealand need his wicket soon or this match will be gone.
-
Scott Kuggeleijn to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
Scott Kuggeleijn to James Vince. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
SIX! Scott Kuggeleijn to James Vince. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. In the slot and given the full treatment, Vince has taken this game by the scruff of the neck and wants to be the man to see England home.
-
APPEAL! Scott Kuggeleijn to James Vince. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Sodhi, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
Ish Sodhi to James Vince. Slider length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to James Vince. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Vince knows the bowler will drag his length back this time so he sits deep in the crease and smokes this square.
-
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to James Vince. Slider length ball, wide outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Sodhi saw the batsman coming at him so lobbed this wider, Vince was up to the challenge though and stretched to launch this over extra cover. Wonderful cricket.
-
Ish Sodhi to Eoin Morgan. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, in the air under control to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
Ish Sodhi to James Vince. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
Ish Sodhi to James Vince. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
Scott Kuggeleijn to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Scott Kuggeleijn to James Vince. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
Scott Kuggeleijn to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
Scott Kuggeleijn to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
Scott Kuggeleijn to James Vince. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
Scott Kuggeleijn to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
Mitchell Santner to James Vince. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Santner to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Guptill. Superb tumbling catch in the deep, Guptill shows his quality in the field. Bairstow had to fetch this with Santner bowling it slower and wider, clever bowling by the wily spinner. That wicket has come at a crucial time for the hosts.
-
Mitchell Santner to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kuggeleijn.
-
Mitchell Santner to James Vince. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
Mitchell Santner to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
Mitchell Santner to James Vince. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kuggeleijn.