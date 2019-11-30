New Zealand vs England

Highlights from day two of the second Test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton

Stuart Broad claimed 4-73 as England belatedly battled back to dismiss New Zealand for 375 on day two of their must-win second Test before sinking to 39-2 by stumps after a jittery end to the evening.

The Black Caps were 315-5 one ball before tea, only for Broad's dismissal of BJ Watling (55) with a delivery that lifted sharply off the surface to end a stubborn stand of 124 with debutant Daryl Mitchell (73) and rally a previously toiling England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Broad removed Mitchell upon the restart, shortly after receiving a second warning for running on the pitch, before Chris Woakes (3-73), Sam Curran (2-63), and Jofra Archer (1-75) polished off the innings.

England's momentum was soon dented, though, with Dom Sibley (4) and Joe Denly (4) falling cheaply and it could have been even worse for the visitors with Rory Burns (24no) dropped on 10 by Ross Taylor at slip and then on 19 by Jeet Raval at midwicket.

Joe Root (6no) is also at the crease and his team will resume on day three trailing by 336 runs.

Broad and Curran had raised England's expectations within the first 40 minutes of play, removing Tom Latham (105) and Henry Nicholls (16) respectively as the Kiwis slipped from their overnight 173-3 to 191-5 - Latham bowled by Broad after shouldering arms to a ball that angled in.

However, Watling - who scored 205 during New Zealand's innings win in the first Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui - and Mitchell ground the tourists down with an attritional stand as Mitchell completed a half-century in his maiden Test knock.

England twice came close to removing Watling for single figures - the batsman snicking Curran just short of stand-in wicketkeeper Ollie Pope on one and then surviving an lbw review on seven with HotSpot showing he had inside-edged Curran's full, swinging delivery onto his pad.

Watling encountered few other scares as he and Mitchell ensured England - for whom Ben Stokes bowled 11 speedy overs in the day despite dealing with a knee issue - went 53 overs without a breakthrough.

The duo occasionally strayed from their obdurate approach, including when Mitchell launched part-time leg-spinner Denly for a mighty straight six and when both completed their half-centuries with boundaries - Mitchell's milestone coming from 122 balls and Watling's 180.

The scoring rate was pretty funereal in the first two sessions but the game sparked into life in the third, with England snaring five wickets and Mitchell Santner (26 off 39) and Tim Southee (18 off 16) striking boundaries.

Santner smashed Archer for two sixes in an over, one of which hit a security guard flush on the head but thankfully appeared to do no lasting damage.

Sibley was also sconed by Southee after completely misjudging a delivery from the seamer during a tortuous 20-ball innings that ended when he was pinned lbw playing across the line.

Denly was swiftly back in the shed, too, after edging Matt Henry behind, where Watling continued his superb series with a terrific low take.

