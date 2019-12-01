New Zealand vs England

Highlights from day three of the second Test between New Zealand and England from Seddon Park, Hamilton

Joe Root returned to form to hit his 17th Test century but England's hopes of forcing a win in the second Test against New Zealand were dealt a blow when rain curtailed day three.

The England captain had come under increasing pressure leading into the game after a heavy defeat in Mount Maunganui and his own poor run of form with the bat but came out fighting in Hamilton to end his nine-month wait for a Test hundred, ending the day unbeaten on 114.

Rory Burns (101) also made an impressive century, putting on 177 with Root for the third wicket, before he was run out shortly before tea.

New Zealand fought back in the evening session with the wickets of Ben Stokes and debutant Zak Crawley but Root and Ollie Pope dug in and the tourists were 269-5, still trailing by 106, when the heavens opened and forced the players off with around an hour of play still remaining.

England started the day on 39-2 and knew their only hope of forcing a win to level the two-match series was to bat throughout day three and a decent chunk of day four as well.

Stuart Broad had suggested that the tourists needed someone to score at least 150 to have a chance of victory and both Burns, who had been dropped on 10 and 19 the previous evening, and Root began in a manner that indicated they were determined to do just that.

Burns was quick to punish anything on his legs while Root showed his class with early boundaries either side of the wicket and the pair had each reached half-centuries by lunch, with Burns fast approaching three figures.

The left-hander moved into the nineties with powerful pull shot and then, somewhat fittingly, brought up his second Test century with a flick into the legside. But he was gone a couple of balls later.

Having clipped the ball into the legside again, he jogged the first run before being called for a second by Root. Jeet Ravel's throw was straight into BJ Watling's gloves and he took the bails off with the replays eventually confirming Burns was just short of his ground - a dive may have saved him.

Stokes (26) came in and looked in fine touch but the second new ball did the trick for New Zealand as Tim Southee (2-63) found the edge and Ross Taylor held on to a low catch at first slip.

Root was looking increasingly assured though and a glorious cover drive took him into the nineties. The shot to bring up the hundred was rather less textbook as an under-edge bounced over Watling and away to the fence but it was of little concern to a beaming England skipper as he took the applause of the crowd.

With dark clouds gathering overhead, New Zealand sensed an opportunity and the ever-willing Neil Wagner (1-76) claimed a thoroughly deserved wicket when Crawley (1) fiddled at one outside off and edged behind.

Conditions were finally suiting the bowlers and on another day Root and Pope (4no) would no doubt have been happy to head off the field as the rain started to come down. However, with a session already lost to rain on day one and a patchy forecast for the next two days, time is of the essence for England as they seek to level the series.

Having been rewarded for his patience on day three, Root and England may need to adopt a more aggressive approach on day four to have any hope of forcing a result on a flat Seddon Park pitch.

