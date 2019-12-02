New Zealand vs England

The best of the action from day four of the second Test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park

Joe Root scored a magnificent double hundred as England put themselves in a position to push for victory in the second Test against New Zealand.

The England captain was eventually dismissed for 226 looking for quick runs having shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 193 with Ollie Pope, who made his maiden Test half-century before falling to Neil Wagner (5-124) for 75, as the tourists were bowled out for 476 just before tea with a first-innings lead of 101 secured.

Root's double century was his third of his Test career, his first as skipper and also the first by a visiting captain in New Zealand but more importantly it kept England's hopes of levelling the series alive.

Those hopes were raised when New Zealand lost both openers early in their second innings but a partnership of 68 between Kane Williamson (37no) and Ross Taylor (31no) took the hosts to 96-2 at stumps, trailing by only five, and while England might have other ideas, a draw is the most likely result heading into day five.

England had started the day still trailing by 106 and perhaps knowing a couple of early wickets would all but end their chances of victory, Root and Pope began cautiously.

Root, unbeaten on 114 overnight, was soon showing the form that enabled him to reach his ton on day three with perhaps even a little more fluency, finding the gaps to rotate the strike, adding the occasional boundary - including an uppercut for four off Neil Wagner - and eased his way to 150.

At the other end, Pope was looking similarly assured, albeit he developed the unhappy knack of finding the fielders with a succession of classy drives. The runs started to flow as the morning progressed though and a powerful cut shot took England past New Zealand's first-innings total just before lunch.

The pair came out with more positive intent in the afternoon session, running hard between the wickets and once Pope had brought up his half-century, focus switched to Root as the England skipper closed in on a double ton.

Having moved to within three by threading the ball between two staggered gully fielders to find the third-man boundary, a couple of singles took him to 199.

Pope was ready to run at the non-striker's end and he had to be as Root dropped the ball into the offside and set off, he was always safe but the same could not be said of Pope. However, the throw was off target and Root's celebration started with an apology to his young batting partner.

An England onslaught was coming and it began when Root shuffled down the pitch and thumped Matt Henry back over his head for six a couple of overs later. Pope joined in by flat-batting Wagner down the ground for four but just as they were starting to motor, the partnership was broken.

With the offside field packed, Wagner banged it in short and wide of off to Pope, who pulled it legside and picked out Jeet Ravel in the deep.

Quick runs were required and Root was next to sacrifice himself in search of them, holing out on the offside trying to hit Mitchell Santner over the top before leaving the field to a richly-deserved standing ovation.

There was just time for England to take their lead past 100, courtesy of a monster hit from Jofra Archer, before Wagner wrapped up the innings and completed his five-for with the wickets of Chris Woakes, Archer and Stuart Broad just before tea.

England came out firing after the break and Sam Curran justified Root's decision to hand him the new ball when he had Jeet Raval (0) lbw in his first over. Bizarrely, the under-pressure opener chose not to review despite HotSpot showing a clear inside edge.

First-innings centurion Tom Latham had started well but he was gone for 18 when he pushed outside off and edged to Root at first slip, giving Woakes a wicket in the first over of what proved to be a superb, probing spell.

Another wicket was not forthcoming though as Williamson and Taylor steadied New Zealand and gradually chipped away at the deficit. Ben Stokes caused Taylor a few problems with a fiery spell of short-pitched bowling but the Black Caps No 4 survived.

England will return in the morning searching for quick wickets but with the pitch still offering little for the bowlers and rain forecast, it will take a monumental effort to force a win and avoid a series defeat.

