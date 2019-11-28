Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

375 (129.1 ov)
21:30
Badge

England

269-5

England trail New Zealand by 106 runs with 5 wickets remaining

New Zealand vs England

New Zealand vs England LIVE!

Text commentary and in-play clips from the second Test at Hamilton. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
28th Nov - 3rd Dec 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Seddon Park
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, P Wilson
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns run out (Raval) 101
D.P. Sibley lbw Southee 4
J.L. Denly c Watling b Henry 4
J.E. Root Not out 114
B.A. Stokes c Taylor b Southee 26
Z. Crawley c Watling b Wagner 1
O.J.D. Pope Not out 4
Extras 1nb, 14lb 15
Total 99.4 Overs 269 - 5
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Southee 26 3 63 2
M.J. Henry 21.4 5 56 1
N Wagner 23 3 76 1
D.J. Mitchell 12 4 28 0
M.J. Santner 17 4 32 0
Full Bowling Card