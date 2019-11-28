New Zealand vs England

Cricket Match
Day 4 of 5
England trail New Zealand by 106 runs with 5 wickets remaining
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Nov - 3rd Dec 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Seddon Park
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- W R Knights
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|run out (Raval)
|101
|D.P. Sibley
|lbw Southee
|4
|J.L. Denly
|c Watling b Henry
|4
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|114
|B.A. Stokes
|c Taylor b Southee
|26
|Z. Crawley
|c Watling b Wagner
|1
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|4
|Extras
|1nb, 14lb
|15
|Total
|99.4 Overs
|269 - 5
Full Batting Card
new zealand BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Southee
|26
|3
|63
|2
|M.J. Henry
|21.4
|5
|56
|1
|N Wagner
|23
|3
|76
|1
|D.J. Mitchell
|12
|4
|28
|0
|M.J. Santner
|17
|4
|32
|0