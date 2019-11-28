Cricket Match
Day 4 of 5
New Zealand
375 (129.1 ov)
21:30
England
269-5
England trail New Zealand by 106 runs with 5 wickets remaining
New Zealand vs England
|England 1st
|269-5 (99.4 ov)
|New Zealand 1st
|375All out (129.1 ov)
England 1st Innings269-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|run out (Raval)
|101
|209
|15
|0
|48.33
|D.P. Sibley
|lbw Southee
|4
|20
|0
|0
|20.00
|J.L. Denly
|c Watling b Henry
|4
|8
|1
|0
|50.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|114
|278
|14
|0
|41.01
|B.A. Stokes
|c Taylor b Southee
|26
|59
|4
|0
|44.07
|Z. Crawley
|c Watling b Wagner
|1
|6
|0
|0
|16.67
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|4
|19
|0
|0
|21.05
|Extras
|1nb, 14lb
|15
|Total
|99.4 Overs, 5 wkts
|269
Fall of Wickets
- 11 Sibley 6.4ov
- 24 Denly 9.5ov
- 201 Burns 73.3ov
- 245 Stokes 91.5ov
- 262 Crawley 94.2ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|26
|3
|63
|2
|2.42
|M.J. Henry
|21.4
|5
|56
|1
|2.58
|N Wagner
|23
|3
|76
|1
|3.30
|D.J. Mitchell
|12
|4
|28
|0
|2.33
|M.J. Santner
|17
|4
|32
|0
|1.88
New Zealand 1st Innings375 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.A. Raval
|c Root b Broad
|5
|21
|0
|0
|23.81
|T.W.M. Latham
|b Broad
|105
|172
|16
|0
|61.05
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|c Root b Woakes
|4
|20
|0
|0
|20.00
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|c Root b Woakes
|53
|100
|8
|0
|53.00
|H.M. Nicholls
|c Broad b Curran
|16
|48
|3
|0
|33.33
|B.J. Watling
|c Burns b Broad
|55
|192
|7
|0
|28.65
|D.J. Mitchell
|c Archer b Broad
|73
|159
|8
|1
|45.91
|M.J. Santner
|c Woakes b Archer
|23
|39
|1
|2
|58.97
|T.G. Southee
|c Pope b Woakes
|18
|16
|3
|0
|112.50
|M.J. Henry
|Not out
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.43
|N. Wagner
|c Sibley b Curran
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|15b, 3lb
|18
|Total
|All Out, 129.1 Overs
|375
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Raval 6.6ov
- 39 Williamson 13.6ov
- 155 Taylor 47.4ov
- 182 Latham 55.6ov
- 191 Nicholls 63.1ov
- 315 Watling 116.5ov
- 330 Mitchell 120.4ov
- 357 Southee 125.1ov
- 375 Santner 128.6ov
- 375 Wagner 129.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Broad
|28
|7
|73
|4
|2.61
|J.C. Archer
|28
|8
|75
|1
|2.68
|Woakes
|31
|6
|83
|3
|2.68
|S.M. Curran
|23.1
|7
|63
|2
|2.72
|Root
|3
|0
|14
|0
|4.67
|Stokes
|13
|5
|36
|0
|2.77
|Denly
|3
|0
|13
|0
|4.33
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Nov - 3rd Dec 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Seddon Park
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- W R Knights