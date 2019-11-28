Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

375 (129.1 ov)

21:30
Badge

England

269-5

England trail New Zealand by 106 runs with 5 wickets remaining

New Zealand vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 269-5 (99.4 ov)
New Zealand 1st 375All out (129.1 ov)
England trail New Zealand by 106 runs with 5 wickets remaining

England 1st Innings269-5

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns run out (Raval) 101 209 15 0 48.33
D.P. Sibley lbw Southee 4 20 0 0 20.00
J.L. Denly c Watling b Henry 4 8 1 0 50.00
J.E. Root (c) Not out 114 278 14 0 41.01
B.A. Stokes c Taylor b Southee 26 59 4 0 44.07
Z. Crawley c Watling b Wagner 1 6 0 0 16.67
O.J.D. Pope Not out 4 19 0 0 21.05
Extras 1nb, 14lb 15
Total 99.4 Overs, 5 wkts 269
To Bat: 
S.M. Curran,
C.R. Woakes,
J.C. Archer,
S.C.J. Broad

Fall of Wickets

  1. 11 Sibley 6.4ov
  2. 24 Denly 9.5ov
  3. 201 Burns 73.3ov
  4. 245 Stokes 91.5ov
  5. 262 Crawley 94.2ov
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Southee 26 3 63 2 2.42
M.J. Henry 21.4 5 56 1 2.58
N Wagner 23 3 76 1 3.30
D.J. Mitchell 12 4 28 0 2.33
M.J. Santner 17 4 32 0 1.88

New Zealand 1st Innings375 All out

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.A. Raval c Root b Broad 5 21 0 0 23.81
T.W.M. Latham b Broad 105 172 16 0 61.05
K.S. Williamson (c) c Root b Woakes 4 20 0 0 20.00
L.R.P.L. Taylor c Root b Woakes 53 100 8 0 53.00
H.M. Nicholls c Broad b Curran 16 48 3 0 33.33
B.J. Watling c Burns b Broad 55 192 7 0 28.65
D.J. Mitchell c Archer b Broad 73 159 8 1 45.91
M.J. Santner c Woakes b Archer 23 39 1 2 58.97
T.G. Southee c Pope b Woakes 18 16 3 0 112.50
M.J. Henry Not out 5 7 1 0 71.43
N. Wagner c Sibley b Curran 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 15b, 3lb 18
Total All Out, 129.1 Overs 375

Fall of Wickets

  1. 16 Raval 6.6ov
  2. 39 Williamson 13.6ov
  3. 155 Taylor 47.4ov
  4. 182 Latham 55.6ov
  5. 191 Nicholls 63.1ov
  6. 315 Watling 116.5ov
  7. 330 Mitchell 120.4ov
  8. 357 Southee 125.1ov
  9. 375 Santner 128.6ov
  10. 375 Wagner 129.1ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Broad 28 7 73 4 2.61
J.C. Archer 28 8 75 1 2.68
Woakes 31 6 83 3 2.68
S.M. Curran 23.1 7 63 2 2.72
Root 3 0 14 0 4.67
Stokes 13 5 36 0 2.77
Denly 3 0 13 0 4.33

Match Details

Date
28th Nov - 3rd Dec 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Seddon Park
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, P Wilson
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights