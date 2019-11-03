New Zealand vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
New Zealand are 12 for 0 with 18.1 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Nov 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Westpac Stadium, Wellington
- Umpires
- S B Haig, W R Knights
- TV Umpire
- A Mehrotra
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- K D Cotton
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.J. Guptill
|Not out
|10
|C. Munro
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|1.1 Overs
|3 - 0
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S.M. Curran
|1
|0
|2
|0
|S. Mahmood
|0.1
|0
|0
|0