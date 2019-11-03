Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

12-0 (1.5 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

New Zealand are 12 for 0 with 18.1 overs left

New Zealand vs England

New Zealand vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play video clips from the second T20I between New Zealand and England. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
3rd Nov 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Umpires
S B Haig, W R Knights
TV Umpire
A Mehrotra
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
K D Cotton

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Guptill Not out 10
C. Munro Not out 0
Extras 1lb 1
Total 1.1 Overs 3 - 0
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.M. Curran 1 0 2 0
S. Mahmood 0.1 0 0 0
Full Bowling Card