Day 1 of 1
New Zealand

19-0 (2.1 ov)

In Play
England

 

New Zealand are 19 for 0 with 17.5 overs left

New Zealand vs England

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 10-0 (1.3 ov)
New Zealand 1st Innings10-0

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.J. Guptill Not out 11 10 0 1 110.00
C. Munro Not out 6 3 0 1 200.00
Extras 1lb 1
Total 1.3 Overs, 0 wkts 10
To Bat: 
T.L. Seifert,
C. de Grandhomme,
L.R.P.L. Taylor,
J.D.S. Neesham,
D.J. Mitchell,
M.J. Santner,
T.G. Southee,
I.S. Sodhi,
L.H. Ferguson

Fall of Wickets

England Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.M. Curran 1 0 2 0 2.00
S. Mahmood 0.3 0 7 0 14.00

Match Details

Date
3rd Nov 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Umpires
S B Haig, W R Knights
TV Umpire
A Mehrotra
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
K D Cotton

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 3, 2019 1:10am

    2.1

    Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

    1.6

    SIX! Saqib Mahmood to Colin Munro. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

    1.5

    Saqib Mahmood to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

    1.4

    Saqib Mahmood to Colin Munro. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

    1.3

    Saqib Mahmood to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

    1.2

    SIX! Saqib Mahmood to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Welcome to international cricket. The young man will have to learn very quickly that sometimes even a good ball can disappear into the crowd. Guptill up and running.

    1.1

    Saqib Mahmood to Martin Guptill. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.

    0.6

    Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brown.

    0.5

    Sam Curran to Colin Munro. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

    0.4

    Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.

    0.3

    Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.

    0.2

    Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jordan.

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

