Cricket Match
New Zealand
19-0 (2.1 ov)
England
New Zealand vs England
|New Zealand 1st
|New Zealand are 19 for 0 with 17.5 overs left
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|Not out
|11
|10
|0
|1
|110.00
|C. Munro
|Not out
|6
|3
|0
|1
|200.00
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|1.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|10
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|S. Mahmood
|0.3
|0
|7
|0
|14.00
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Nov 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Westpac Stadium, Wellington
- Umpires
- S B Haig, W R Knights
- TV Umpire
- A Mehrotra
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- K D Cotton
Live Commentary
-
2.1
Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
1.6
SIX! Saqib Mahmood to Colin Munro. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
1.5
Saqib Mahmood to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
1.4
Saqib Mahmood to Colin Munro. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
1.3
Saqib Mahmood to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
1.2
SIX! Saqib Mahmood to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Welcome to international cricket. The young man will have to learn very quickly that sometimes even a good ball can disappear into the crowd. Guptill up and running.
-
1.1
Saqib Mahmood to Martin Guptill. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
0.6
Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brown.
-
0.5
Sam Curran to Colin Munro. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
0.4
Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
0.3
Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
0.2
Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sam Curran to Martin Guptill. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Morgan.