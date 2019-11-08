New Zealand vs England

Dawid Malan smashed the record-fastest hundred for England in T20I cricket as the visitors hammered New Zealand by 76 runs in the fourth international in Napier, levelling the series at 2-2 with one to play.

Malan (103no) tonked a 48-ball ton, beating Alex Hales' previous 60-ball record - the only other T20I hundred scored by an England batsman.

Malan's assault came as part of a staggering 182-run partnership with his captain Eoin Morgan (91 off 41 balls) as England amassed their record T20I score of 241-3 - despite a stuttering start which saw the tourists 18-1 after four overs.

New Zealand tried their utmost to keep with the required rate in reply - openers Martin Guptill (27 off 14) and Colin Munro (30 off 21) sharing a quick-fire fifty partnerships and skipper Tim Southee (39 off 15) having some fun late on - but the Black Caps lost regular wickets and never truly challenged England's lofty total.

Matt Parkinson (4-47) was impressive in only his second game in international cricket, taking two wickets in as many balls in his opening over, adding a third in his second before Southee took a liking to him to somewhat spoil his figures.

The Lancashire legspinner had the last laugh though, trapping Southee lbw in his final over; New Zealand ultimately dismissed for 165 in 16.5 overs.

Earlier, with England inserted after losing the toss, they got off to a rather sluggish start with the bat, the returning Jonny Bairstow out for eight when holing out to deep midwicket off Mitchell Santner (2-32) in the fourth over.

Tom Banton (31 off 20) eventually got going at the other end, having earned a reprieve on review when on eight - initially given out lbw to Trent Boult, but the ball shown to be pitching outside leg stump.

Banton ultimately fell lbw to the impressive Santner in the eighth over, this time falling foul of DRS as New Zealand successfully overturned umpire Chris Gaffaney's original not out decision.

That bought Malan and Morgan together at the crease and they immediately set about the Black Caps bowling attack with a devastating onslaught of hitting - a massive 180 runs plundered from the final 12 overs.

Malan struck nine boundaries and six sixes, the last of which bringing up his record hundred in the 18th over, while Morgan cleared the rope seven times - five of those coming in the final two overs as he too looked for a maiden T20I ton only to perish at deep extra cover with three balls of the innings to go.

New Zealand were left with the task of knocking off the second-highest run chase in T20 international cricket - Australia having successfully chased down 245 against the Black Caps last year - and they got off to a suitably strong start.

Guptill and Munro took Sam Curran's second over for 18 runs, while the former blasted Chris Jordan for back-to-back sixes in his first - 49 runs coming from the opening four overs.

But, Tom Curran (1-26) made the breakthrough in the fifth, Guptill picking out Malan at midwicket, Jordan claimed Tim Seifert (3) in the sixth and then Parkinson accounted for the dangerous Colin de Grandhomme (7) and Munro with consecutive deliveries in the seventh.

The wickets continued to fall, with Pat Brown (1-29) and Sam Curran (1-36) too getting in on the act, though Southee - who was dropped twice - had some fun at one end, smashing a couple of boundaries and four sixes, three coming off Parkinson.

Parkinson would have the last laugh, trapping Southee in front for his fourth, while Jordan (2-24) would wrap up a comprehensive victory by clean-bowling Boult for the final wicket.