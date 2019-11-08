New Zealand vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England are 70 for 2 with 11.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Nov 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- McLean Park, Napier
- Umpires
- S B Haig, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- W R Knights
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- C M Brown
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|T. Banton
|lbw Santner
|31
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Mitchell b Santner
|8
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|18
|E.J.G. Morgan
|Not out
|11
|Extras
|1w, 1b,
|2
|Total
|8.4 Overs
|70 - 2
Full Batting Card
new zealand BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Boult
|2
|0
|10
|0
|Southee
|2
|0
|19
|0
|M.J. Santner
|2
|0
|5
|2
|B. Tickner
|1
|0
|17
|0
|I.S. Sodhi
|1.1
|0
|9
|0