Day 1 of 1
New Zealand

 
In Play
England

70-2  (8.4 ov)

England are 70 for 2 with 11.2 overs left

New Zealand vs England

New Zealand vs England LIVE!

Text commentary and in-play clips from the fourth T20I as England look to stay in the series. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Match Details

Date
8th Nov 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
McLean Park, Napier
Umpires
S B Haig, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
W R Knights
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
C M Brown

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Banton lbw Santner 31
J.M. Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner 8
D.J. Malan Not out 18
E.J.G. Morgan Not out 11
Extras 1w, 1b, 2
Total 8.4 Overs 70 - 2
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 2 0 10 0
Southee 2 0 19 0
M.J. Santner 2 0 5 2
B. Tickner 1 0 17 0
I.S. Sodhi 1.1 0 9 0
Full Bowling Card