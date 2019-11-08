Cricket Match
New Zealand
England
73-2 (9.0 ov)
New Zealand vs England
|England 1st
|73-2 (9.0 ov)
|England are 73 for 2 with 11.0 overs left
England 1st Innings73-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Banton
|lbw Santner
|31
|20
|4
|1
|155.00
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Mitchell b Santner
|8
|9
|1
|0
|88.89
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|19
|17
|2
|0
|111.76
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|Not out
|13
|8
|0
|1
|162.50
|Extras
|1w, 1b,
|2
|Total
|9.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|73
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Bairstow 3.1ov
- 58 Banton 7.2ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|Southee
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|M.J. Santner
|2
|0
|5
|2
|2.50
|B. Tickner
|1
|0
|17
|0
|17.00
|I.S. Sodhi
|1.1
|0
|9
|0
|7.71
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Nov 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- McLean Park, Napier
- Umpires
- S B Haig, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- W R Knights
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- C M Brown
Live Commentary
-
8.6
Ish Sodhi to Eoin Morgan. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, dropped catch by Mitchell, run save by Mitchell, fielded by Santner.
-
8.5
Ish Sodhi to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
8.4
Ish Sodhi to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
8.3
Ish Sodhi to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mitchell.
-
8.2
SIX! Ish Sodhi to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
8.1
Ish Sodhi to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
7.6
Mitchell Santner to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
7.5
Mitchell Santner to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
7.4
Mitchell Santner to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
7.3
Mitchell Santner to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
7.2
OUT! L.B.W. Mitchell Santner to Tom Banton. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front reverse sweeping, hit pad to.
-
7.1
Mitchell Santner to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
6.6
Ish Sodhi to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
6.5
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Dawid Malan. Top spinning length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Brilliant improvisation and a sweet connection. Not much Sodhi can do about that, it's just quality batting.
-
6.4
Ish Sodhi to Tom Banton. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
6.3
Ish Sodhi to Dawid Malan. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
6.2
Ish Sodhi to Tom Banton. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
6.1
Ish Sodhi to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tickner.
-
5.6
Blair Tickner to Tom Banton. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
5.5
SIX! Blair Tickner to Tom Banton. Short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Shades of Kevin Pietersen in this stroke from Banton, standing tall and swatting the ball over the legside with contempt. That will warm the hearts of the England fans that have woken up early to follow this match.
-
5.4
FOUR! Blair Tickner to Tom Banton. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Whipped with a wristy flourish, England really kicking into gear now.
-
5.3
Blair Tickner to Tom Banton. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, run save by Tickner.
-
5.2
FOUR! Blair Tickner to Tom Banton. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Too straight, Somerset fans will tell you that Banton is very strong off his pads so you can't get away with bowling there.
-
5.1
Blair Tickner to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
4.6
Tim Southee to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Munro.
-
4.5
FOUR! Tim Southee to Dawid Malan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. That's a rank delivery and Malan carves it square with alacrity. Loose from Southee, England gaining momentum after a sluggish start.
-
4.4
Tim Southee to Dawid Malan. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.
-
4.3
Tim Southee to Tom Banton. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
4.2
FOUR! Tim Southee to Tom Banton. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Gorgeous, he waits patiently for the knuckle ball and then pierces the field with an elegant punch.
-
4.1
Tim Southee to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
3.6
Mitchell Santner to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
3.5
Mitchell Santner to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
3.4
Mitchell Santner to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
3.4
Wide Mitchell Santner to Dawid Malan. Arm length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Seifert.
-
3.3
Mitchell Santner to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
3.2
Mitchell Santner to Dawid Malan. Arm length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, leading edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Sodhi.
-
3.1
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Santner to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Mitchell. Bairstow can't believe what he's done. It's an innocuous delivery from Santner, his first in the match, and Bairstow has slapped it straight to the only man out on the legside. He was looking to clear the short square boundary but instead it's Santner celebrating.
-
2.6
APPEAL! Trent Boult to Tom Banton. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Bellowed appeal and eventually the finger is raised. Banton is ready to walk straight off but Bairstow convinces him to review at the last possible moment. It's a great call by him as well, saving his partner because the ball pitched just outside leg stump.
-
2.5
Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
2.4
FOUR! Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
2.3
Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, run save by Southee.
-
2.2
Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
2.1
Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
1.6
Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Yorker, off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Seifert.
-
1.5
APPEAL! Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, direct hit by Southee, appeal made for Run Out. Confusion in the running, Banton almost stuffed Bairstow but the Yorkshireman is able to get back to safety with a full length dive.
-
1.4
Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.
-
1.3
Tim Southee to Tom Banton. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
1.2
Tim Southee to Tom Banton. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
1.1
Tim Southee to Tom Banton. Out-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.
-
0.6
Trent Boult to Tom Banton. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
0.5
Trent Boult to Tom Banton. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
0.4
Trent Boult to Tom Banton. In-swinging yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
0.3
Trent Boult to Tom Banton. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
0.2
Trent Boult to Tom Banton. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Trent Boult to Tom Banton. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Perfect start for England and Banton. There's swing for Boult but his line started too straight and all it needed was a little bit of willow.