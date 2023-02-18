Cricket Match
New Zealand vs England
44.3
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.
44.2
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Foakes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run.
44.1
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
43.6
Michael Bracewell to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
43.5
Michael Bracewell to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
43.4
Michael Bracewell to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
43.3
Michael Bracewell to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
43.2
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Conway.
43.1
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs.
42.6
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs.
42.5
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Foakes. Off cutter half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.
42.4
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.
42.3
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.
42.2
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Foakes. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
42.1
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
41.6
Michael Bracewell to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
41.5
Michael Bracewell to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
41.4
Michael Bracewell to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
41.3
Michael Bracewell to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
41.2
Michael Bracewell to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
41.1
OUT! Caught. Michael Bracewell to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, top edge to first slip, caught by Mitchell, by Blundell. It's Tea on Day 3. New Zealand picked up four wickets in this session. Brook and Root brought up their fifties. Do join us for the next session in another 20 minutes.
40.6
Blair Tickner to Ben Foakes. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
40.5
Blair Tickner to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
40.4
Blair Tickner to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kuggeleijn.
40.3
Blair Tickner to Ben Foakes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.
40.2
Blair Tickner to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Conway.
40.1
Blair Tickner to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kuggeleijn.
39.6
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Kuggeleijn.
39.5
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
39.4
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Conway.
39.3
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
39.2
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wagner.
39.1
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, in the air under control to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Tickner.
38.6
Blair Tickner to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.
38.5
Blair Tickner to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
38.4
Blair Tickner to Ben Foakes. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
38.3
Blair Tickner to Ben Foakes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
38.2
Blair Tickner to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
38.1
Blair Tickner to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
37.6
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
37.5
Michael Bracewell to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tickner.
37.4
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tickner.
37.3
Michael Bracewell to Ben Foakes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs.
37.2
Michael Bracewell to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Latham.
37.1
Michael Bracewell to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
36.6
Blair Tickner to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Conway.
36.5
Blair Tickner to Ben Foakes. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
36.4
OUT! Caught. Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to second slip, caught by Mitchell. Much-needed breakthrough.
36.3
FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
36.2
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Kuggeleijn.
36.1
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
35.6
Michael Bracewell to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kuggeleijn. Fifty up for Brook.
35.5
Michael Bracewell to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
35.4
Michael Bracewell to Joe Root. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to third man for 3 runs, run save by Williamson. Root brings up his fifty.
35.3
Michael Bracewell to Harry Brook. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kuggeleijn.
35.2
Michael Bracewell to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Williamson.
35.1
Michael Bracewell to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
34.6
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.
34.5
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
34.4
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kuggeleijn.
34.3
Blair Tickner to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
34.2
Blair Tickner to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.
34.1
APPEAL! Blair Tickner to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Latham, appeal made for L.B.W. Review lost for New Zealand.
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Feb 2023
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bay Oval
- Umpires
- A S Dar, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- C M Brown
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|Z. Crawley
|c Blundell b Kuggeleijn
|28
|B.M. Duckett
|c Latham b Tickner
|25
|O.J.D. Pope
|c Blundell b Wagner
|49
|S.C.J. Broad
|c Nicholls b Wagner
|7
|J.E. Root
|c Mitchell b Bracewell
|57
|H.C. Brook
|c Mitchell b Tickner
|54
|B.T. Foakes
|Not out
|10
|B.A. Stokes
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|2nb, 5b, 5lb
|12
|Total
|44.3 Overs
|242 - 6
new zealand BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Southee
|12
|2
|41
|0
|N Wagner
|11
|0
|104
|2
|B. Tickner
|10
|0
|48
|2
|S.C. Kuggeleijn
|6
|1
|23
|1
|M.G. Bracewell
|5
|1
|15
|1