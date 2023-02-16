Cricket Match
New Zealand
England
218-5 (39.0 ov)
New Zealand vs England
|England 1st
|218-5 (39.0 ov)
|England are 218 for 5
England 1st Innings218-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Z. Crawley
|c Bracewell b Southee
|4
|14
|0
|0
|28.57
|B.M. Duckett
|c Bracewell b Tickner
|84
|68
|14
|0
|123.53
|O.J.D. Pope
|c Latham b Southee
|42
|65
|6
|0
|64.62
|J.E. Root
|c Mitchell b Wagner
|14
|22
|2
|0
|63.64
|H.C. Brook
|Not out
|46
|42
|9
|0
|109.52
|B.A. Stokes (c)
|c Latham b Kuggeleijn
|19
|28
|3
|0
|67.86
|B.T. Foakes
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|6nb, 1w, 2lb
|9
|Total
|39.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|218
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Crawley 2.5ov
- 117 Duckett 18.6ov
- 152 Pope 26.5ov
- 154 Root 27.2ov
- 209 Stokes 37.5ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|10
|0
|43
|2
|4.30
|N Wagner
|11
|0
|70
|1
|6.36
|B. Tickner
|11.5
|0
|70
|1
|5.92
|S.C. Kuggeleijn
|5
|0
|28
|1
|5.60
|M.G. Bracewell
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Feb 2023
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bay Oval
- Umpires
- A S Dar, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- C M Brown
Live Commentary
-
38.6
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
38.5
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
38.4
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
38.3
FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
38.2
FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
38.1
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.
-
37.6
APPEAL! Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Blundell, appeal made for Caught.
-
37.5
OUT! Caught. Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket, caught by Latham.
-
37.4
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
37.3
FOUR! Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side deep in crease cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
37.2
Scott Kuggeleijn to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for 1 run, run save by Nicholls, fielded by Mitchell.
-
37.1
Scott Kuggeleijn to Harry Brook. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
36.6
FOUR! Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
36.5
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.
-
36.4
FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump swayed away Leave, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
36.3
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
36.2
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
36.1
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.
-
35.6
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side down the track Steer, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.
-
35.5
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
35.4
Scott Kuggeleijn to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.
-
35.4
Wide Scott Kuggeleijn to Harry Brook. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Blundell.
-
35.3
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
35.2
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
35.1
Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
34.6
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
34.5
FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
34.4
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
34.3
FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
34.2
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
34.1
Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
33.6
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
-
33.5
Neil Wagner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
-
33.4
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kuggeleijn.
-
33.3
Neil Wagner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid on for 1 run, run save by Southee.
-
33.2
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
-
33.1
FOUR! Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Off cutter length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
32.6
Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
32.5
Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs.
-
32.4
Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
32.3
FOUR! Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
32.2
Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
32.1
Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.
-
31.6
FOUR! Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
31.5
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
31.4
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
31.3
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
31.2
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
31.1
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Williamson.
-
30.6
Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
30.5
Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
30.4
Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.
-
30.3
Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tickner.
-
30.2
Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
30.1
Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
29.6
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.
-
29.5
FOUR! Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
29.4
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
29.3
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
29.2
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
29.1
Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.