Day 1 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

 

In Play
Badge

England

218-5  (39.0 ov)

England are 218 for 5

New Zealand vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 218-5 (39.0 ov)
England are 218 for 5

England 1st Innings218-5

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Z. Crawley c Bracewell b Southee 4 14 0 0 28.57
B.M. Duckett c Bracewell b Tickner 84 68 14 0 123.53
O.J.D. Pope c Latham b Southee 42 65 6 0 64.62
J.E. Root c Mitchell b Wagner 14 22 2 0 63.64
H.C. Brook Not out 46 42 9 0 109.52
B.A. Stokes (c) c Latham b Kuggeleijn 19 28 3 0 67.86
B.T. Foakes Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 6nb, 1w, 2lb 9
Total 39.0 Overs, 5 wkts 218
To Bat: 
O.E. Robinson,
S.C.J. Broad,
M.J. Leach,
J.M. Anderson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 18 Crawley 2.5ov
  2. 117 Duckett 18.6ov
  3. 152 Pope 26.5ov
  4. 154 Root 27.2ov
  5. 209 Stokes 37.5ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Southee 10 0 43 2 4.30
N Wagner 11 0 70 1 6.36
B. Tickner 11.5 0 70 1 5.92
S.C. Kuggeleijn 5 0 28 1 5.60
M.G. Bracewell 1 0 4 0 4.00

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Feb 2023
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bay Oval
Umpires
A S Dar, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
C M Brown

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 16, 2023 4:43am

  •  

    38.6

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Southee.

  •  

    38.5

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    38.4

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    38.3

    FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    38.2

    FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    38.1

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

  •  

    37.6

    APPEAL! Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Blundell, appeal made for Caught.

  • 37.5

    OUT! Caught. Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket, caught by Latham.

  •  

    37.4

    Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    37.3

    FOUR! Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side deep in crease cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    37.2

    Scott Kuggeleijn to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for 1 run, run save by Nicholls, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    37.1

    Scott Kuggeleijn to Harry Brook. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    36.6

    FOUR! Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    36.5

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.

  •  

    36.4

    FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump swayed away Leave, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    36.3

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  •  

    36.2

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    36.1

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

  •  

    35.6

    Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side down the track Steer, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    35.5

    Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    35.4

    Scott Kuggeleijn to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.

  •  

    35.4

    Wide Scott Kuggeleijn to Harry Brook. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    35.3

    Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    35.2

    Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    35.1

    Scott Kuggeleijn to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    34.6

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    34.5

    FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    34.4

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    34.3

    FOUR! Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    34.2

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    34.1

    Blair Tickner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    33.6

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    33.5

    Neil Wagner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    33.4

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kuggeleijn.

  •  

    33.3

    Neil Wagner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid on for 1 run, run save by Southee.

  •  

    33.2

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    33.1

    FOUR! Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Off cutter length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    32.6

    Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    32.5

    Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    32.4

    Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    32.3

    FOUR! Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    32.2

    Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    32.1

    Blair Tickner to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

  •  

    31.6

    FOUR! Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    31.5

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  •  

    31.4

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    31.3

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  •  

    31.2

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    31.1

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Williamson.

  •  

    30.6

    Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    30.5

    Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    30.4

    Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.

  •  

    30.3

    Tim Southee to Harry Brook. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tickner.

  •  

    30.2

    Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    30.1

    Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    29.6

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

  •  

    29.5

    FOUR! Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    29.4

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  •  

    29.3

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    29.2

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

  •  

    29.1

    Neil Wagner to Harry Brook. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.

