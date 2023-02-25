Cricket Match
New Zealand
142-7 (42.2 ov)
England
435-8
New Zealand vs England
|New Zealand 1st
|142-7 (42.2 ov)
|England 1st
|435-8 (87.1 ov)
|New Zealand trail England by 293 runs with 3 wickets remaining
New Zealand 1st Innings142-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.W.M. Latham
|c Root b Leach
|35
|76
|3
|1
|46.05
|D.P. Conway
|c Foakes b Anderson
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.S. Williamson
|c Foakes b Anderson
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|W.A. Young
|c Foakes b Anderson
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|H.M. Nicholls
|c Pope b Leach
|30
|38
|5
|0
|78.95
|D.J. Mitchell
|c Pope b Leach
|13
|39
|1
|0
|33.33
|T.A. Blundell
|Not out
|25
|56
|3
|0
|44.64
|M.G. Bracewell
|c&b Broad
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|T.G. Southee (c)
|Not out
|26
|20
|1
|2
|130.00
|Extras
|1nb,
|1
|Total
|42.2 Overs, 7 wkts
|142
- To Bat:
- M.J. Henry,
- N. Wagner
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Conway 0.5ov
- 7 Williamson 4.2ov
- 21 Young 8.3ov
- 60 Latham 20.2ov
- 77 Nicholls 24.2ov
- 96 Mitchell 32.6ov
- 103 Bracewell 35.3ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|10
|1
|37
|3
|3.70
|Broad
|12
|2
|50
|1
|4.17
|O.E. Robinson
|8
|4
|6
|0
|0.75
|Leach
|12
|1
|45
|3
|3.75
England 1st Innings435-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Z. Crawley
|c Blundell b Henry
|2
|12
|0
|0
|16.67
|B.M. Duckett
|c Bracewell b Southee
|9
|21
|0
|0
|42.86
|O.J.D. Pope
|c Bracewell b Henry
|10
|6
|2
|0
|166.67
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|153
|224
|10
|3
|68.30
|H.C. Brook
|c&b Henry
|186
|176
|24
|5
|105.68
|B.A. Stokes (c)
|c sub b Wagner
|27
|28
|5
|0
|96.43
|B.T. Foakes
|s Blundell b Bracewell
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.C.J. Broad
|lbw Bracewell
|14
|17
|2
|0
|82.35
|O.E. Robinson
|c Southee b Henry
|18
|29
|1
|0
|62.07
|M.J. Leach
|Not out
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|Extras
|2w, 8lb
|10
|Total
|Declared, 87.1 Overs, 8 wkts
|435
- To Bat:
- J.M. Anderson
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Crawley 3.4ov
- 21 Pope 5.5ov
- 21 Duckett 6.4ov
- 323 Brook 67.1ov
- 362 Stokes 74.2ov
- 363 Foakes 75.2ov
- 389 Broad 79.2ov
- 424 Robinson 85.4ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|24
|5
|93
|1
|3.88
|M.J. Henry
|22.1
|3
|100
|4
|4.51
|D.J. Mitchell
|9
|1
|61
|0
|6.78
|N Wagner
|21
|1
|119
|1
|5.67
|M.G. Bracewell
|11
|0
|54
|2
|4.91
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd - 28th Feb 2023
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Basin Reserve, Wellington
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- W R Knights
Live Commentary
-
42.2
Ollie Robinson to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
42.1
Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Broad.
-
42.1
No ball Ollie Robinson to Tim Southee. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on and it was a no ball.
-
41.6
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Brook. That will be Stumps on Day 2. Rain spoils the play towards the end of the session. Top performance from England as James Anderson and Jack Leach picked up three wickets each. On the other side, Tim Southee and Tom Blundell will look to build a steady partnership. Do join us for the Day 3 live-action tomorrow. Cheers!
-
41.5
Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.
-
41.4
Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
41.3
Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
41.2
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
41.1
Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, Gloved to silly point for 1 run, shy attempt by Pope.
-
40.6
FOUR! Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
40.5
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to first slip for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
40.4
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
40.3
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
40.2
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
40.1
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
39.6
Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
39.5
SIX! Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
39.4
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
39.3
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
39.2
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
39.1
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Brook.
-
38.6
Jack Leach to Tim Southee. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pope, fielded by Foakes.
-
38.5
Jack Leach to Tim Southee. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Broad.
-
38.4
Jack Leach to Tim Southee. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
38.3
Jack Leach to Tim Southee. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
38.2
Jack Leach to Tim Southee. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
38.1
Jack Leach to Tim Southee. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
-
37.6
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs.
-
37.5
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, mis-fielded by Pope, fielded by Anderson.
-
37.4
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
37.3
Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.
-
37.2
Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
37.1
SIX! Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
36.6
FOUR! Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
36.5
Jack Leach to Tim Southee. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.
-
36.4
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
36.3
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
36.2
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
36.1
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs.
-
35.6
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run.
-
35.5
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
35.4
Stuart Broad to Tim Southee. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Stokes, fielded by Leach.
-
35.3
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Stuart Broad to Michael Bracewell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler. Simple return catch.
-
35.2
Stuart Broad to Michael Bracewell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
35.1
Stuart Broad to Michael Bracewell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
34.6
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pope, fielded by Foakes.
-
34.5
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
34.4
Jack Leach to Michael Bracewell. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
34.3
FOUR! Jack Leach to Michael Bracewell. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
34.2
Jack Leach to Michael Bracewell. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
34.1
Jack Leach to Michael Bracewell. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs.
-
33.6
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
33.5
Stuart Broad to Michael Bracewell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
33.4
Stuart Broad to Michael Bracewell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
33.3
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
33.2
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
33.1
Stuart Broad to Tom Blundell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
-
32.6
OUT! Caught. Jack Leach to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to silly point, caught by Pope. Sharp catch! End of the second session. England bowlers are fired up. Both Anderson and Leach picked up three wickets each. Do join us for the final session in a while.
-
32.5
Jack Leach to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
32.4
Jack Leach to Daryl Mitchell. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
32.3
Jack Leach to Tom Blundell. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.
-
32.2
Jack Leach to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
32.1
Jack Leach to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.