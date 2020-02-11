Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

300-5
Result
Badge

India

296-7

New Zealand win by 5 wickets

New Zealand vs India

New Zealand whitewash India 3-0 in one-day international series

Colin de Grandhomme took New Zealand to a whitewash-sealing win over India

KL Rahul's fourth ODI ton came in vain as Colin de Grandhomme's quick-fire fifty ensured New Zealand whitewashed India 3-0.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Rahul's 112 from 113 balls, plus 62 from Shreyas Iyer, propelled India to 296-7 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with Rahul putting on 100 with Iyer and 107 with Manish Pandey (42).

Henry Nicholls (80 from 103 balls) and Martin Guptill (66 from 46) added 106 for New Zealand's first wicket and the hosts were coasting at 186-2 in the 32nd over, only to then wobble and slip to 220-5.

But with the required rate increasing, de Grandhomme cracked a 21-ball half-century and ended unbeaten on 58 from 28 balls, having hit six fours and three sixes.

New Zealand wrapped up a five-wicket win with 17 balls to spare to earn revenge for being swept 5-0 in the preceding T20I series, when two of their defeats came after Super Overs.

Kiwi seamer Hamish Bennett claimed 4-64, including Rahul as well as India skipper Virat Kohli for just nine, with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagging 3-47 for India, including Kane Williamson for 22.

New Zealand and India will now meet in a two-Test series, starting in Wellington from February 20 and concluding in Christchurch from February 28, with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
11th Feb 2020
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bay Oval
Umpires
L Rusere, C M Brown
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
J Dempsey

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Guptill b Chahal 66
H.M. Nicholls c Rahul b Thakur 80
K.S. Williamson c Agarwal b Chahal 22
L.R.P.L. Taylor c Kohli b Jadeja 12
T.W.M. Latham Not out 32
J.D.S. Neesham c Kohli b Chahal 19
C. de Grandhomme Not out 58
Extras 2nb, 6w, 1b, 2lb 11
Total 47.1 Overs 300 - 5
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.J. Bumrah 10 0 50 0
N.A. Saini 8 0 68 0
Chahal 10 1 47 3
S.N. Thakur 9.1 0 87 1
Jadeja 10 0 45 1
Full Bowling Card

