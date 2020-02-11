New Zealand vs India

KL Rahul's fourth ODI ton came in vain as Colin de Grandhomme's quick-fire fifty ensured New Zealand whitewashed India 3-0.

Rahul's 112 from 113 balls, plus 62 from Shreyas Iyer, propelled India to 296-7 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with Rahul putting on 100 with Iyer and 107 with Manish Pandey (42).

Henry Nicholls (80 from 103 balls) and Martin Guptill (66 from 46) added 106 for New Zealand's first wicket and the hosts were coasting at 186-2 in the 32nd over, only to then wobble and slip to 220-5.

But with the required rate increasing, de Grandhomme cracked a 21-ball half-century and ended unbeaten on 58 from 28 balls, having hit six fours and three sixes.

New Zealand wrapped up a five-wicket win with 17 balls to spare to earn revenge for being swept 5-0 in the preceding T20I series, when two of their defeats came after Super Overs.

Kiwi seamer Hamish Bennett claimed 4-64, including Rahul as well as India skipper Virat Kohli for just nine, with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagging 3-47 for India, including Kane Williamson for 22.

New Zealand and India will now meet in a two-Test series, starting in Wellington from February 20 and concluding in Christchurch from February 28, with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.