New Zealand vs India

Ross Taylor struck his 21st hundred to guide New Zealand to a four-wicket win over India in the first ODI, at Hamilton.

Taylor (109 not out) came in at 109-2 and anchored the chase as the Black Caps overhauled India's impressive 347-4 with 11 balls left.

The hosts, whitewashed 5-0 in a T20 series which featured two Super Over defeats, suffered another late wobble - slipping from 328-4 to 331-6 - before Taylor whipped the winning single.

Earlier India posted an challenging total after being invited to bat on the back of Shreyas Iyer's maiden international century.

Iyer (103 off 107) forged a third-wicket stand of 102 with Virat Kohli (51) after the visitors lost Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal to slip to 54-2.

Skipper Kohli struck six fours off 63 balls before being bowled through the gate by Ish Sodhi's googly but Iyer found a formidable ally in KL Rahul, who stroked an unbeaten 88 off 64 deliveries with three fours and six sixes.

The pair added 136 before Iyer, whose hundred came up off 101 deliveries, picked out deep cover off the bowling of Tim Southee (2-85). Kedhar Jadhav provided late fireworks by blasting 26no off just 15 balls.

New Zealand's chase got off to a solid start as Martin Guptill (32) and Henry Nicholls (78 off 82) shared a first-wicket stand of 85 in just over 15 overs.

Guptill's departure was quickly followed by that of Tom Blundell, stumped off Yadav (2-84) for nine, and things might have worsened for the World Cup finalists had Yadav clung onto a Taylor top-edged sweep when the veteran had 12.

Instead, Taylor formed a match-deciding 138-run stand with skipper Tom Latham (69 off 48) - the pair blunting India's attack so effectively that New Zealand appeared to be cruising home.

But once again Kohli's side rallied - Latham holing out to long on and Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme falling for single figures to raise home concerns - before some positive late strokes from Mitchell Santner and Taylor's cool head saw New Zealand home.

