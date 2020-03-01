New Zealand vs India

Highlights from a 16-wicket day two of the second Test between New Zealand and India in Christchurch.

Sixteen wickets fell on a dramatic second day of the second Test between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, with the tourists closing the day 90-6, leading by just 97 runs.

With New Zealand 63-0 overnight in response to India's first-innings 242, something special was needed by the visitors in order to get back into the match, and their bowlers provided it.

Mohammed Shami took 4-81, Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3-62 and spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (2-22) pitched in with a couple of wickets and an incredible catch to dismiss Neil Wagner as the Black Caps were bowled out for 235.

But the game swung back in New Zealand's favour with some vital inroads made into India's batting lineup late in the day - Trent Boult claimed 3-12, including Cheteshwar Pujara (24), while Colin de Grandhomme dismissed captain Virat Kohli (14).

Hanuma Vihari was five not out and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on one at stumps.

India's bowlers had earlier set the tone for the day, taking five New Zealand wickets in the first session to reduce the hosts to 142-5 by lunch.

That included the vital wicket of Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson (3), who was repeatedly beaten outside off stump by Bumrah before being caught behind.

Opener Tom Latham (54) top-scored, the only batsman to reach a half-century on the day, while Kyle Jamieson cracked what could prove to be a crucial 49 lower down the order to add to his 5-45 in his first innings.

With the exception of a fifty partnership for the ninth wicket between Jamieson and Wagner, the Kiwi collapse continued and, after Jadeja's stunning catch to dismiss the later, New Zealand ultimate were bowled out conceding a seven-run first-innings deficit.

India couldn't capitalise, however, losing both openers cheaply and key man Kohli as they slipped to 51-3.

Pujara dug in for more than two hours as he tried to bat his team out of trouble, enduring a hail of short-pitched deliveries, while Ajinkya Rahane (9) was also hit twice on the helmet before ultimately being bounced out by Wagner.

Boult then bowled Pujara and nightwatchman Umesh Yadava (1) in the half hour before stumps to add the final twist in an absorbing day.

