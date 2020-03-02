New Zealand vs India

Highlights from day three of the second Test as New Zealand thumped India by seven wickets to complete a 2-0 series weep.

New Zealand romped to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second Test in Christchurch for an emphatic 2-0 series sweep of the number one side in the world.

The Black Caps dismissed the tourists for 124 in the first hour of day three before chasing down their target of 132 for the loss of three wickets.

Henry Nicholls hit the winning run as New Zealand drove home a dominance that was only briefly challenged in the series as India succumbed to their first two defeats in the World Test Championship, having lost the first Test in Wellington by 10 wickets.

Openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) did most of the work before falling to Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah respectively.

The thumping victory eased much of the pain of New Zealand's miserable tour of Australia over the New Year and the series sweep underlined how tough it is to play the Black Caps on home soil.

'Great effort'

"Outstanding," said Kiwi captain Kane Williamson. "I don't think the end result reflected how tight that match was. As we know, there's a fine line. India are a world class side, top of the comp, so a great effort from the guys."

After the drama of day two, when 16 wickets fell as India stormed back into the match only to be pegged back by the close of play, there was a more subdued atmosphere at an overcast Hagley Oval on Monday.

India resumed on 90-6 with a lead of 97 but Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah all quickly departed and New Zealand were soon heading back to the dressing room to pad up with only 34 more runs on the board.

Trent Boult took 4-28 and Player of the Series Tim Southee grabbed 3-36 as New Zealand's experienced strike pairing did what they do in home conditions.

India's final wicket fell when Bumrah charged down the track for a single and was left stranded as Ravindra Jadeja declined the run, a suitably chaotic end to a poor effort from a much-vaunted batting order on New Zealand's green pitches.

"When you sit down and look back at this series, you have to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers. You have to play extravagant shots to get runs," said India captain Virat Kohli, who managed only 38 runs from four innings.

"It was a combination of us not quite having the right execution and New Zealand playing really well in their conditions."