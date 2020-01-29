New Zealand vs India

Rohit Sharma smashed successive sixes to inflict a third Super Over defeat on New Zealand in seven months and win the T20I series for India.

New Zealand suffered Super Over heartache for the third time in seven months as India edged a stunning T20I in Hamilton to win the five-match series with two games to spare.

The Black Caps lost after a Super Over to England in the World Cup final at Lord's in July and then again to Eoin Morgan's men in a T20I series decider at Eden Park in Auckland in November.

India made it three defeats for New Zealand in that fashion when Rohit Sharma hit Tim Southee's final two balls of the match for six as the tourists scored 20 in their Super Over after being set 18 to win as they moved into an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The defeat would have been particularly painful for Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, who scored a superb career-best 95 from 48 balls as his side matched India's total of 179 and then 11 from four deliveries as the hosts posted 17 in the Super Over.

Williamson's 95, which featured six sixes and eight fours, and Ross Taylor's six from the first ball of the 20th over reduced New Zealand's requirement to two to win at Seddon Park.

However, Williamson was caught behind as he looked to whip Mohammed Shami down to third man, Tim Seifert was only able to bag a bye from the next two balls, and Taylor was bowled off an inside edge last delivery as he looked to smear into the leg-side.

2:12 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says the Kiwis can learn from their third Super Over defeat in seven months.

Williamson pumped Jasprit Bumrah for six over square leg and four over mid-off in the Super Over, before Martin Guptill ended New Zealand's over with a four to wide long-on.

India then needed 10 from their final two balls - or nine to force another Super Over - and Rohit duly punished Southee's full deliveries with successive sixes down the ground.

Rohit had earlier top-scored with 65 from 40 deliveries as India posted 179-5 - seamer Hamish Bennett bagging three wickets for the Kiwis but going at 13.50 an over.

Williamson ensured Bumrah's figures (1-45 from four overs) were almost as eye-watering but Bumrah finished on the winning side after a crazy finale.

India will now look to seal a whitewash by winning the final two T20Is, in Wellington on Friday and Mount Maunganui on Sunday, having triumphed in the first two in Auckland by six and seven wickets respectively.