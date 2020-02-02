Cricket Match

New Zealand vs India

India seal 5-0 whitewash over New Zealand in T20I series

New Zealand lose six wickets for 25 runs as India complete series sweep

Highlights as India beat New Zealand by seven runs in the final T20I to win the series 5-0.

India recovered from conceding the second most expensive over in T20I history to complete a 5-0 series clean sweep over New Zealand.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Chasing 164, New Zealand were limited to 156-9 at Mount Maunganui as India emerged from a topsy-turvy encounter with a seven-run win.

Jasprit Bumrah's 3-12 from four overs helped India to a series sweep over New Zealand

The Black Caps had looked well on course for a consolation victory when a 99-run stand between Ross Taylor (53) and Tim Seifert (50) took them to 116-3 in the 13th over.

That partnership included smashing 34 runs off the 10th over bowled by India seamer Shivam Dube.

Only England's Stuart Broad, who was famously hit for six successive sixes by India's Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 World Cup, had conceded more runs in a single T20I over.

Following that onslaught on Dube, the hosts appeared in complete command, needing 66 runs from 60 balls with seven wickets in hand and Taylor and Seifert both on their way to half-centuries.

Ross Taylor scored 53 in his 100th T20I for the Black Caps

However, Seifert's dismissal sparked a remarkable collapse that saw New Zealand lose six wickets for just 25 runs as India bounced back for victory.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the India attack with superb figures of 3-12 off his four overs, one of which was a maiden.

The tourists, who had won the previous two encounters in a thrilling series following a Super Over, had earlier made 163-3, with Rohit Sharma, captaining the side in place of the rested Virat Kohli, top-scoring with 60 off 41 balls before retiring hurt in the 17th over with a leg injury.

Match Details

Date
2nd Feb 2020
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Bay Oval
Umpires
C M Brown, S B Haig
TV Umpire
A Mehrotra
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D R Morrow

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Guptill lbw Bumrah 2
C. Munro b Sundar 15
T.L. Seifert c Samson b Saini 50
T.C. Bruce run out (Samson) 0
L.R.P.L. Taylor c Rahul b Saini 53
D.J. Mitchell b Bumrah 2
M.J. Santner c Pandey b Thakur 6
S.C. Kuggeleijn c Sundar b Thakur 0
T.G. Southee b Bumrah 6
I.S. Sodhi Not out 16
H.K. Bennett Not out 1
Extras 1nb, 3w, 1lb 5
Total 20.0 Overs 156 - 9
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
W. Sundar 3 0 20 1
J.J. Bumrah 4 1 12 3
N.A. Saini 4 0 23 2
S.N. Thakur 4 0 38 2
Chahal 4 0 28 0
S. Dube 1 0 34 0
Full Bowling Card

