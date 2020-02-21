New Zealand vs India

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson enjoyed a dream debut, taking three wickets as the hosts reduced India to 122-5 before rain ended day one of the first Test in Wellington early.

Jamieson (3-38) - standing at an imposing 6ft 7in tall - picked up Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and the world's top-ranked Test batsmen Virat Kohli (2) cheaply before lunch, and grabbed his third wicket and New Zealand's fifth in dismissing Hanuma Vihari (7) in the second session.

Jamieson also took a decent catch at long leg off Trent Boult (1-44) to see off opener Mayank Agarwal (34), but the Black Caps weren't able to press home their advantage much further as the final session of the first day's play at the Basin Reserve was washed out by heavy rain.

Ajinkya Rahane will resume day two 38 not out, with the recalled Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 10 at the other end.

Earlier, Tim Southee (1-27) provided the initial breakthrough for Kane Williamson's men after he'd won the toss and opted to bowl first, dismantling Prithvi Shaw's stumps with a full outswinger - the opener gone in the fifth over of the day for 16.

Jamieson then took charge of proceedings, stealing the headlines from Ross Taylor, who was playing his 100th Test. Picked for his debut only because Neil Wagner withdrew from the squad as he awaited the birth of his first child, Jamieson's first Test wicket came as Pujara edged a peach of a delivery behind.

The key wicket of Kohli then came in his very next over, Taylor pouching a routine chance at slip as the Indian skipper looked to drive.

Agarwal and Rahane dug in either side of lunch until Jamieson was again involved in the action, taking a steepling catch off a mistimed hook from Agarwal.

Jamieson then grabbed his third when Hanuma Vihari edged the first ball after the mid-session drinks break behind to BJ Watling but, not long after, the rain washed out the remainder of the first day.

Watch day two of the first Test between New Zealand and India, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.25pm on Friday.