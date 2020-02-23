Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 4 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

348
22:30
Badge

India

165 & 144-4  (68.1 ov)

India trail New Zealand by 39 runs with 6 wickets remaining

New Zealand vs India

Trent Boult stars as New Zealand take charge against India in first Test

6:39
Highlights from Wellington as Trent Boult impressed with bat and ball to help New Zealand take control of the first Test.

Trent Boult starred with bat and ball as New Zealand took control of India on day three of the first Test in Wellington.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Boult struck a quickfire 38 from 24 balls from the No 11 spot as the Kiwis rallied from 225-7 to 348 all out for a first-innings lead of 183 at Basin Reserve.

The left-arm quick then removed Prithvi Shaw (14), Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Virat Kohli (19) and Tim Southee ousted Mayank Agarwal (58) as India closed on 144-4, still 39 runs behind.

New Zealand led by just 60 when Southee was seventh man out but Colin de Grandomme (43), Kyle Jamieson (44 off 45) and then Boult ensured the hosts added 123 for the final three wickets.

Boult took three wickets and scored 38 on day three against India

De Grandhomme and Jamieson plundered 71 for the eighth wicket, during which Jamieson completed the highest score by a debuting New Zealand No 9 and clubbed four sixes.

Boult, batting as unorthodoxly as ever, then scored all 38 runs in his 10th-wicket stand with Ajaz Patel before Ishant Sharma dismissed him to end the innings and seal a five-wicket haul.

Boult will be eyeing a five-for on day four after capping an influential day three by having Kohli caught behind on the pull by wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Watling had fallen to Jasprit Bumrah from the first ball of the day after New Zealand resumed on 216-5 with an advantage of 51 - but any hopes India had of containing that lead were soon quashed by the Kiwis' lower order.

Watch day four of the first Test between New Zealand and India, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.25pm on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
20th - 25th Feb 2020
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, A S Dar
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
R Sharma
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.P. Shaw c Latham b Boult 14
M.A. Agarwal c Watling b Southee 58
C.A. Pujara b Boult 11
V. Kohli c Watling b Boult 19
A.M. Rahane Not out 25
G.H. Vihari Not out 15
Extras 2w, 2
Total 65.0 Overs 144 - 4
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Southee 15 5 41 1
Boult 16 6 27 3
C. de Grandhomme 14 5 25 0
K.A. Jamieson 17 7 33 0
A.Y. Patel 3 0 18 0
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK