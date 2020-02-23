New Zealand vs India

Highlights from Wellington as Trent Boult impressed with bat and ball to help New Zealand take control of the first Test.

Trent Boult starred with bat and ball as New Zealand took control of India on day three of the first Test in Wellington.

Boult struck a quickfire 38 from 24 balls from the No 11 spot as the Kiwis rallied from 225-7 to 348 all out for a first-innings lead of 183 at Basin Reserve.

The left-arm quick then removed Prithvi Shaw (14), Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Virat Kohli (19) and Tim Southee ousted Mayank Agarwal (58) as India closed on 144-4, still 39 runs behind.

New Zealand led by just 60 when Southee was seventh man out but Colin de Grandomme (43), Kyle Jamieson (44 off 45) and then Boult ensured the hosts added 123 for the final three wickets.

De Grandhomme and Jamieson plundered 71 for the eighth wicket, during which Jamieson completed the highest score by a debuting New Zealand No 9 and clubbed four sixes.

Boult, batting as unorthodoxly as ever, then scored all 38 runs in his 10th-wicket stand with Ajaz Patel before Ishant Sharma dismissed him to end the innings and seal a five-wicket haul.

Boult will be eyeing a five-for on day four after capping an influential day three by having Kohli caught behind on the pull by wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Watling had fallen to Jasprit Bumrah from the first ball of the day after New Zealand resumed on 216-5 with an advantage of 51 - but any hopes India had of containing that lead were soon quashed by the Kiwis' lower order.

