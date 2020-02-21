New Zealand vs India

Cricket Match
New Zealand
India
122-5 (55.0 ov)
India 1st Innings122-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.P. Shaw
|b Southee
|16
|18
|2
|0
|88.89
|M.A. Agarwal
|c Jamieson b Boult
|34
|84
|5
|0
|40.48
|C.A. Pujara
|c Watling b Jamieson
|11
|42
|1
|0
|26.19
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Taylor b Jamieson
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|A.M. Rahane
|Not out
|38
|122
|4
|0
|31.15
|G.H. Vihari
|c Watling b Jamieson
|7
|20
|1
|0
|35.00
|R.R. Pant
|Not out
|10
|37
|1
|0
|27.03
|Extras
|3w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|55.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|122
- To Bat:
- R. Ashwin,
- M. Shami,
- I. Sharma,
- J.J. Bumrah
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Shaw 4.2ov
- 35 Pujara 15.3ov
- 40 Kohli 17.5ov
- 88 Agarwal 34.3ov
- 101 Vihari 41.1ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|14
|4
|27
|1
|1.93
|Boult
|14
|2
|44
|1
|3.14
|C. de Grandhomme
|11
|5
|12
|0
|1.09
|K.A. Jamieson
|14
|2
|38
|3
|2.71
|A.Y. Patel
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Match Details
- Date
- 20th - 25th Feb 2020
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Basin Reserve, Wellington
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- R Sharma
- Reserve Umpire
- W R Knights
Live Commentary
-
54.6
Trent Boult to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson. Tea on day one, great session for New Zealand, 56 runs for two wickets, India looking to re-build, Pant and Rahane have looked good for India, but they have a lot of work to do in the last session to keep India in this game.
-
54.5
Trent Boult to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
54.4
Trent Boult to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
54.3
Trent Boult to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
54.2
Trent Boult to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, run save by Nicholls.
-
54.1
Trent Boult to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
53.6
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
53.5
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
53.4
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
53.3
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
53.2
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
53.1
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
52.6
Trent Boult to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
52.5
Trent Boult to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Jamieson.
-
52.4
Trent Boult to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Williamson.
-
52.3
Trent Boult to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
52.2
Trent Boult to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
52.1
Trent Boult to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.
-
51.6
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
51.5
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
51.4
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
51.3
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
51.2
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
51.1
Ajaz Patel to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
50.6
Trent Boult to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
50.5
Trent Boult to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
50.4
Trent Boult to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
50.3
Trent Boult to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.
-
50.2
Trent Boult to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
50.1
Trent Boult to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
49.6
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Patel.
-
49.5
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
49.4
FOUR! Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Pant pulls fine for four, swivels on his back foot, Pant sees the short ball and gets on top of it.
-
49.3
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
49.2
Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
49.1
Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
48.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
48.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
48.4
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
48.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
48.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
48.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
47.6
Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
47.5
Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
47.4
Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.
-
47.3
Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.
-
47.2
Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.
-
47.1
Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
46.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Patel.
-
46.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
46.4
Colin de Grandhomme to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Blundell, fielded by Jamieson.
-
46.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.
-
46.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
46.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
45.6
Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
45.5
Tim Southee to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
45.4
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
45.3
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
45.2
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
45.1
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, off stump down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.