New Zealand vs India

KL Rahul struck his third consecutive T20I half-century as India hammered New Zealand by seven wickets at Auckland to go 2-0 up in their five-match series.

Rahul finished unbeaten on 57 from 50 balls, sharing a partnership of 86 with Shreyas Iyer as the tourists chased down New Zealand's modest total of 132-5 with 15 deliveries to spare.

The Black Caps, aiming to bounce back from their six-wicket reverse in the first T20I two days earlier, won the toss and chose to bat at Eden Park, but found themselves stifled by India's bowlers.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took advantage of a slow surface, conceding only 18 runs from four overs and picking up the key wickets of Colin de Grandhomme (3) and Kane Williamson (14).

That pegged back the middle order after Martin Guptill had given the home side a promising start with 33 from 20 balls, putting on 48 in the powerplay with Colin Munro (26 from 25).

Seamers Jasprit Bumrah (1-21) and Mohammed Shami (0-22) also kept it tight as Ross Taylor (18) and Tim Seifert, who cracked an undefeated 33 from 26, prevented the innings from petering out entirely.

The target never looked likely to seriously trouble India, although Rohit Sharma (8) perished in the first over of the chase, having taken two boundaries off Tim Southee.

Southee (2-13) gave New Zealand further hope by having Kohli caught behind for 11 to leave the visitors on an uncertain 39-2 - but that hope was rapidly obliterated by Rahul and Iyer.

The third-wicket pair, who had both scored half-centuries during the first game of the series, put on 86 in 11 overs to take India to the brink of their second victory.

Iyer missed out on his 50 this time, holing out off Ish Sodhi (1-33) when six short, but it made little difference to the outcome and Shivam Dube clattered Southee over long-on for six to see his side home.

The teams meet again in the third match of the series on Wednesday at Seddon Park, Hamilton.