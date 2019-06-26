New Zealand vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
New Zealand are 10 for 1 with 46.5 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Jun 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- M Erasmus
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.J. Guptill
|b Amir
|5
|C. Munro
|Not out
|3
|K.S. Williamson
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|0
|Total
|3.1 Overs
|10 - 1
pakistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Hafeez
|1.5
|0
|7
|0
|M Amir
|1
|0
|1
|1