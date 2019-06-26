Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

10-1 (3.1 ov)
In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

New Zealand are 10 for 1 with 46.5 overs left

New Zealand vs Pakistan

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary as New Zealand's match against Pakistan at Edgbaston. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup

Match Details

Date
26th Jun 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
P R Reiffel, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
M Erasmus

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Guptill b Amir 5
C. Munro Not out 3
K.S. Williamson Not out 2
Extras 0
Total 3.1 Overs 10 - 1
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Hafeez 1.5 0 7 0
M Amir 1 0 1 1
Full Bowling Card