Cricket Match
New Zealand
10-1 (3.1 ov)
Pakistan
New Zealand vs Pakistan
|New Zealand 1st
|10-1 (3.1 ov)
|New Zealand are 10 for 1 with 46.5 overs left
New Zealand 1st Innings10-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|b Amir
|5
|4
|1
|0
|125.00
|C. Munro
|Not out
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|Not out
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|3.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|10
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Guptill 1.1ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Jun 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- M Erasmus
Live Commentary
-
3.1
Mohammad Amir to Colin Munro. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
2.6
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
2.5
Mohammad Hafeez to Colin Munro. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
2.4
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
2.3
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sohail.
-
2.2
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Sohail.
-
2.1
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
1.6
Mohammad Amir to Colin Munro. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amir.
-
1.5
Mohammad Amir to Colin Munro. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amir.
-
1.4
Mohammad Amir to Kane Williamson. Length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
1.3
Mohammad Amir to Kane Williamson. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
1.2
Mohammad Amir to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. OUT! Bowled. Mohammad Amir to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to. Amir strikes first ball! Guptill fails again at the top of the order. Not the best of deliveries. Very full, very wide, but it tempts the Kiwi into going after it. Throws the kitchen sink at it, but doesn't get the weight going into the shot. Thick inside edge on the drive, and the ball cannons back into the stumps. Massive Pakistan support in Edgbaston today, and they go wild.
-
0.6
Mohammad Hafeez to Colin Munro. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
0.5
Mohammad Hafeez to Colin Munro. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
0.4
Mohammad Hafeez to Colin Munro. Off break yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
0.3
Mohammad Hafeez to Martin Guptill. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
0.2
Mohammad Hafeez to Martin Guptill. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Martin Guptill. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Lovely start from Guptill. Tossed up on leg stump, he gets down low, and sweeps powerfully behind square for four.