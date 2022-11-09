Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

152-4

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

24-0  (3.0 ov)

Pakistan need 129 runs to win from 17.0 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 20-0 (2.5 ov)
New Zealand 1st 152-4 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan need 129 runs to win from 17.0 overs

Pakistan 1st Innings20-0

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M. Rizwan Not out 17 9 3 0 188.89
M.B. Azam (c) Not out 7 9 1 0 77.78
Extras 0
Total 2.5 Overs, 0 wkts 20
To Bat: 
M. Haris,
S.M. Khan,
I. Ahmed,
M. Nawaz,
S. Khan,
S.S. Afridi,
N. Shah,
H. Rauf,
M. Wasim

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Boult 1.5 0 18 0 9.82
Southee 1 0 2 0 2.00

New Zealand 1st Innings152-4

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
F.H. Allen lbw Afridi 4 3 1 0 133.33
D.P. Conway run out (Khan) 21 20 3 0 105.00
K.S. Williamson (c) b Afridi 46 42 1 1 109.52
G.D. Phillips c&b Nawaz 6 8 1 0 75.00
D.J. Mitchell Not out 53 35 3 1 151.43
J.D.S. Neesham Not out 16 12 1 0 133.33
Extras 2b, 4lb 6
Total 20.0 Overs, 4 wkts 152
To Bat: 
M.J. Santner,
I.S. Sodhi,
T.G. Southee,
L.H. Ferguson,
T.A. Boult

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 Allen 0.3ov
  2. 38 Conway 5.6ov
  3. 49 Phillips 7.6ov
  4. 117 Williamson 16.2ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Afridi 4 0 24 2 6.00
N. Shah 4 0 30 0 7.50
H. Rauf 4 0 32 0 8.00
M. Waseem 2 0 15 0 7.50
S. Khan 4 0 33 0 8.25
M. Nawaz 2 0 12 1 6.00

Match Details

Date
9th Nov 2022
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sydney Cricket Ground
Umpires
M Erasmus, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M A Gough

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 9, 2022 10:08am

  •  

    2.6

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    2.4

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Trent Boult to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Santner, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    2.2

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Trent Boult to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Williamson.

  •  

    1.6

    Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

  •  

    1.5

    Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    1.4

    Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    1.3

    Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    1.2

    Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

  •  

    1.1

    Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    0.6

    Trent Boult to Babar Azam. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    0.5

    Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Santner.

  •  

    0.4

    Trent Boult to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge for 1 run, dropped catch by Conway, fielded by Sodhi.

  •  

    0.3

    Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Southee.

  •  

    0.2

    Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. FOUR! Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.6

    Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Yorker, to leg moves in front Scoop, missed for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan. That's the curtains down on the first innings. New Zealand has set a target of 153 after a dismal start. Daryl Mitchell played a good knock with an unbeaten 53. A tricky chase ahead for Pakistan. Join us for the run chase in another few minutes.

  •  

    19.5

    Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    19.4

    Naseem Shah to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    19.3

    Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    19.2

    Naseem Shah to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side ducked pulling, missed for 1 run, shy attempt by Rizwan.

  •  

    19.1

    Naseem Shah to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    18.6

    Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    18.5

    Haris Rauf to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    18.4

    FOUR! Haris Rauf to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Much-needed boundary.

  •  

    18.3

    Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    18.2

    Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, run save by Afridi.

  •  

    18.1

    Haris Rauf to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    17.6

    Naseem Shah to Jimmy Neesham. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    17.5

    Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    17.4

    Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Nawaz.

  •  

    17.3

    Naseem Shah to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    17.2

    Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    17.1

    FOUR! Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    16.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    16.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    16.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

  • 16.2

    OUT! Bowled. Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed. Williamson gifts his wicket to Afridi.

  •  

    16.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    15.6

    Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Rizwan, fielded by Shah.

  •  

    15.5

    Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Haris.

  •  

    15.4

    Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Nawaz.

  •  

    15.3

    Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    15.2

    Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    15.1

    Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Nawaz.

  •  

    14.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Haris.

  •  

    14.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Daryl Mitchell. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shah.

  •  

    14.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    14.3

    FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Deft touch!

  •  

    14.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    14.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    13.6

    Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    13.5

    SIX! Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shah.

  •  

    13.3

    Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    13.2

    Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.

  •  

    13.1

    Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

