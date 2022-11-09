Cricket Match
New Zealand
152-4
Pakistan
24-0 (3.0 ov)
New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|20-0 (2.5 ov)
|New Zealand 1st
|152-4 (20.0 ov)
|Pakistan need 129 runs to win from 17.0 overs
Pakistan 1st Innings20-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|Not out
|17
|9
|3
|0
|188.89
|M.B. Azam (c)
|Not out
|7
|9
|1
|0
|77.78
|Extras
|0
|Total
|2.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|20
Fall of Wickets
New Zealand 1st Innings152-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F.H. Allen
|lbw Afridi
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|D.P. Conway
|run out (Khan)
|21
|20
|3
|0
|105.00
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|b Afridi
|46
|42
|1
|1
|109.52
|G.D. Phillips
|c&b Nawaz
|6
|8
|1
|0
|75.00
|D.J. Mitchell
|Not out
|53
|35
|3
|1
|151.43
|J.D.S. Neesham
|Not out
|16
|12
|1
|0
|133.33
|Extras
|2b, 4lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|152
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Allen 0.3ov
- 38 Conway 5.6ov
- 49 Phillips 7.6ov
- 117 Williamson 16.2ov
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Nov 2022
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sydney Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M A Gough
Live Commentary
2.6
FOUR! Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.
2.5
Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.
2.4
FOUR! Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
2.3
Trent Boult to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Santner, fielded by Mitchell.
2.2
FOUR! Trent Boult to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
2.1
Trent Boult to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Williamson.
1.6
Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
1.5
Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
1.4
Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Conway.
1.3
Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Allen.
1.2
Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
1.1
Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
0.6
Trent Boult to Babar Azam. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Allen.
0.5
Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Santner.
0.4
Trent Boult to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge for 1 run, dropped catch by Conway, fielded by Sodhi.
0.3
Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Southee.
0.2
Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
19.6
Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Yorker, to leg moves in front Scoop, missed for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan. That's the curtains down on the first innings. New Zealand has set a target of 153 after a dismal start. Daryl Mitchell played a good knock with an unbeaten 53. A tricky chase ahead for Pakistan. Join us for the run chase in another few minutes.
19.5
Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
19.4
Naseem Shah to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
19.3
Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
19.2
Naseem Shah to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side ducked pulling, missed for 1 run, shy attempt by Rizwan.
19.1
Naseem Shah to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.
18.6
Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.
18.5
Haris Rauf to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
18.4
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Much-needed boundary.
18.3
Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
18.2
Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, run save by Afridi.
18.1
Haris Rauf to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
17.6
Naseem Shah to Jimmy Neesham. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
17.5
Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
17.4
Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Nawaz.
17.3
Naseem Shah to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
17.2
Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
17.1
FOUR! Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
16.6
Shaheen Afridi to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wasim.
16.5
Shaheen Afridi to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
16.4
Shaheen Afridi to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rauf.
16.3
Shaheen Afridi to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.
16.2
OUT! Bowled. Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed. Williamson gifts his wicket to Afridi.
16.1
Shaheen Afridi to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
15.6
Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Rizwan, fielded by Shah.
15.5
Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Haris.
15.4
Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Nawaz.
15.3
Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.
15.2
Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
15.1
Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Nawaz.
14.6
Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Haris.
14.5
Shaheen Afridi to Daryl Mitchell. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shah.
14.4
Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
14.3
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Deft touch!
14.2
Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
14.1
Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
13.6
Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
13.5
SIX! Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
13.4
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shah.
13.3
Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
13.2
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
13.1
Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.