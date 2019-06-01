Cricket Match
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
39-1 (6.4 ov)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|39-1 (6.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 39 for 1 with 43.2 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings39-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.D.R.L. Thirimanne
|lbw Henry
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200.00
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|Not out
|10
|19
|1
|0
|52.63
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|Not out
|24
|19
|4
|0
|126.32
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|6.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|39
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Thirimanne 0.2ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.J. Henry
|3.1
|0
|15
|1
|4.74
|Boult
|3
|0
|21
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Jun 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- R J Tucker, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- P Wilson
Live Commentary
-
6.4
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Boult.
-
6.3
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
6.2
Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
6.1
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
5.6
Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
5.5
Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
5.4
Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
5.4
Wide Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
5.3
Trent Boult to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
5.2
FOUR! Trent Boult to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
5.1
FOUR! Trent Boult to Kusal Perera. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Boult goes to a shorter length for the first time this morning and it just sits up begging to be spanked. Sri Lanka's number three duly obliges with a scything blade.
-
4.6
Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
4.5
Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
4.4
Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
4.3
Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
4.2
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
4.1
FOUR! Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Smeared down the ground, stand and deliver from Kusal Perera as Henry overpitches. Great counter-attacking play by the left-hander.
-
3.6
Trent Boult to Kusal Perera. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Ferguson.
-
3.5
Trent Boult to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
3.4
Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
3.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Seaming away half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Not exactly convincing but Karunaratne won't mind, it's four runs all the same. Williamson has a very attacking field to encourage loose strokes like this. Fascinating cricket this morning with some nibble for the bowlers.
-
3.2
Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
3.1
APPEAL! Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Munro, appeal made for L.B.W. Strangled appeal, the bowler quickly realises that was drifting down leg.
-
2.6
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
2.5
FOUR! Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Width on offer for the first time, Kusal Perera's eyes light up and he throws the kitchen sink at it. Reminiscent of Sanath Jayasuriya in his pomp.
-
2.4
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
2.3
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
2.2
Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
2.1
Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
1.6
Trent Boult to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.
-
1.5
Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
1.4
Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
1.3
Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
1.2
Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Trent Boult to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
0.6
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Seaming in back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
0.5
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
0.4
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Seaming in length ball, to leg no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
0.3
Matt Henry to Kusal Perera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
0.2
OUT! L.B.W. Matt Henry to Lahiru Thirimanne. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to. Vociferous appeal, the umpire thinks long and hard before shaking his head. Williamson asks the bowler and keeper for their thoughts before signalling for an early review. Henry got the ball to nip back into the left-hander after pitching in line with leg stump, ball tracking shows the three reds that the Kiwis wanted. All action start in Cardiff, fantastic review by Williamson.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Matt Henry to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. That's exactly the kind of delivery you would like first up as an opening batsman, on the hip and easily tickled fine. Sri Lanka on their way.