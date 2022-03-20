Cricket Match
New Zealand
203 (48.5 ov)
England
New Zealand vs England
|New Zealand 1st
|203All out (48.5 ov)
|New Zealand Women are 203 all out with 1.1 overs left - Between Innings
New Zealand 1st Innings203 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.W. Bates
|c Beaumont b Cross
|22
|36
|3
|0
|61.11
|S.F.M. Devine (c)
|c Dean b Cross
|41
|48
|5
|0
|85.42
|A.C. Kerr
|c Shrubsole b Dean
|24
|38
|3
|0
|63.16
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|lbw Dean
|24
|42
|3
|0
|57.14
|M.L. Green
|Not out
|52
|75
|4
|1
|69.33
|B.M. Halliday
|run out (Sciver)
|2
|10
|0
|0
|20.00
|K.J. Martin
|lbw Cross
|6
|15
|0
|0
|40.00
|L.M.M. Tahuhu
|c Knight b Ecclestone
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|F.L. Mackay
|lbw Ecclestone
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|H.M. Rowe
|c Jones b Ecclestone
|5
|11
|0
|0
|45.45
|J.M. Kerr
|run out (Dean)
|14
|13
|2
|0
|107.69
|Extras
|7w, 5lb
|12
|Total
|All Out, 48.5 Overs
|203
Fall of Wickets
- 61 Bates 11.4ov
- 96 Kerr 22.5ov
- 134 Satterthwaite 30.3ov
- 137 Halliday 32.5ov
- 150 Martin 37.3ov
- 155 Tahuhu 38.2ov
- 160 Devine 39.5ov
- 161 Mackay 40.1ov
- 184 Rowe 44.5ov
- 203 Kerr 48.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|6.5
|0
|38
|0
|5.56
|Shrubsole
|3
|0
|21
|0
|7.00
|K.L. Cross
|10
|0
|35
|3
|3.50
|N.R. Sciver
|9
|1
|27
|0
|3.00
|C.E. Dean
|10
|0
|36
|2
|3.60
|S. Ecclestone
|10
|1
|41
|3
|4.10
Match Details
- Date
- 19th - 20th Mar 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Eden Park, Auckland
- Umpires
- J Williams, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- L Agenbag
- Match Referee
- S A Fritz
- Reserve Umpire
- S I S Saikat
Live Commentary
-
48.5
OUT! Run Out. Katherine Brunt to Jess Kerr. Leg cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dean. Complete miscommunication. That's the end of NewZealand innings. They have been bowled out for 203. Brilliant bowling display from England bowlers. Cross and Eccelstone picked up three wickets each, respectively. Green posted a fighting fifty, but wickets kept falling at the other end. Join us back in 30 minutes for England's run chase.
-
48.4
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Jess Kerr. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease Steer, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
48.3
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cross.
-
48.2
Katherine Brunt to Jess Kerr. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dean.
-
48.1
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Jess Kerr. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
47.6
Natalie Sciver to Jess Kerr. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Beaumont.
-
47.5
Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.
-
47.4
Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
47.3
Natalie Sciver to Jess Kerr. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.
-
47.2
Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run.
-
47.1
Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
46.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Dean.
-
46.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
46.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Kerr. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Dean.
-
46.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Kerr. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Dean.
-
46.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Kerr. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Dean.
-
46.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Kerr. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brunt.
-
45.6
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
45.5
Katherine Brunt to Jess Kerr. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short third man for 1 run, direct hit by Wyatt.
-
45.4
Katherine Brunt to Jess Kerr. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Dean.
-
45.3
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
45.2
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
45.1
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
44.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Kerr. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
44.5
OUT! Caught. Sophie Ecclestone to Hannah Rowe. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge, caught by Jones. Lazy shot from Rowe. NewZealand are nine down.
-
44.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cross.
-
44.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Hannah Rowe. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cross.
-
44.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Hannah Rowe. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.
-
44.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Hannah Rowe. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
43.6
Katherine Brunt to Hannah Rowe. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
43.5
Katherine Brunt to Hannah Rowe. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
43.5
Wide Katherine Brunt to Hannah Rowe. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
43.4
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, direct hit by Wyatt, fielded by Sciver.
-
43.3
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
43.2
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
43.1
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Cross.
-
42.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Hannah Rowe. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
42.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cross.
-
42.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
42.3
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
42.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Hannah Rowe. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Cross.
-
42.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.
-
41.6
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Dean.
-
41.5
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
41.4
Kate Cross to Hannah Rowe. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sciver.
-
41.3
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
41.2
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
41.1
FOUR! Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
40.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Hannah Rowe. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
40.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.
-
40.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
40.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
40.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Hannah Rowe. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cross.
-
40.1
OUT! L.B.W. Sophie Ecclestone to Frances Mackay. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad. Excellent use of the review from the English skipper. Mackay departs for just one.
-
39.6
Kate Cross to Frances Mackay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Beaumont.
-
39.5
OUT! Caught. Kate Cross to Sophie Devine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Dean. Devine perishes, trying to be aggressive. Cross has her third wicket.
-
39.4
FOUR! Kate Cross to Sophie Devine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
39.3
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brunt.
-
39.2
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
39.1
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
38.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
38.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
38.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.
-
38.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
38.2
OUT! Caught. Sophie Ecclestone to Lea Tahuhu. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, caught by Knight. Oh, What a stunning grab! Eccelstone picks up her first wicket.
-
38.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Lea Tahuhu. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.