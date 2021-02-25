Cricket Match
New Zealand
100-6 (28.3 ov)
England
New Zealand vs England
|New Zealand 1st
|100-6 (28.3 ov)
|New Zealand Women are 100 for 6 with 21.3 overs left
New Zealand 1st Innings100-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N.C. Dodd
|b Brunt
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|H.N.K. Jensen
|c Jones b Brunt
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|c Jones b Cross
|13
|38
|1
|0
|34.21
|S.F.M. Devine (c)
|c Farrant b Sciver
|6
|9
|0
|0
|66.67
|A.C. Kerr
|b Sciver
|2
|12
|0
|0
|16.67
|K.J. Martin
|c Beaumont b Glenn
|17
|37
|1
|0
|45.95
|B.M. Halliday
|Not out
|38
|48
|5
|0
|79.17
|M.L. Green
|Not out
|6
|18
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|12w, 4lb
|16
|Total
|28.3 Overs, 6 wkts
|100
- To Bat:
- H.M. Rowe,
- J.M. Kerr,
- F. Jonas
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Jensen 0.5ov
- 9 Dodd 2.5ov
- 21 Devine 5.2ov
- 27 Kerr 7.5ov
- 34 Satterthwaite 13.4ov
- 76 Martin 22.2ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|5
|1
|14
|2
|2.80
|N.R. Sciver
|5
|0
|11
|2
|2.20
|N. Farrant
|5
|0
|21
|0
|4.20
|K.L. Cross
|6
|0
|23
|1
|3.83
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|16
|1
|4.00
|S. Ecclestone
|3
|0
|10
|0
|3.33
Match Details
- Date
- 25th - 26th Feb 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- University Oval
- Umpires
- B F Bowden, K D Cotton
- TV Umpire
- A Mehrotra
Live Commentary
-
28.3
Katherine Brunt to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
28.2
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Edged to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
28.1
Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
27.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.
-
27.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
-
27.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
27.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
27.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
27.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
26.6
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
26.5
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
26.4
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
26.3
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.
-
26.2
Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
26.1
Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.
-
25.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
25.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Edged to short third man for 1 run.
-
25.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to deep extra cover for no runs.
-
25.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Yorker, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
25.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
25.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
24.6
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.
-
24.5
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
24.4
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
24.3
Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
24.2
Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
24.1
Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
23.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
23.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
23.4
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
23.3
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled past long off for 4 runs.
-
23.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
23.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
22.6
Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
22.5
Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
22.4
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
22.3
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
22.2
OUT! Caught. Sarah Glenn to Katey Martin. Full toss, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg, caught by Beaumont.
-
22.1
Sarah Glenn to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
21.6
Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
21.5
Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
21.4
Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cross.
-
21.3
Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep extra cover for 3 runs.
-
21.2
Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
21.1
Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Edged to backward point for 1 run.
-
20.6
Sarah Glenn to Katey Martin. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
20.5
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
20.5
Wide Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
20.4
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, sweeping, Edged to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
20.3
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
20.2
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
20.1
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
19.6
Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
19.5
Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for no runs.
-
19.4
Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.
-
19.3
Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
19.2
Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
19.1
Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Edged to deep backward point for 1 run.