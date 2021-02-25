Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

100-6 (28.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

New Zealand vs England

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 100-6 (28.3 ov)
New Zealand Women are 100 for 6 with 21.3 overs left

New Zealand 1st Innings100-6

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
N.C. Dodd b Brunt 2 7 0 0 28.57
H.N.K. Jensen c Jones b Brunt 0 2 0 0 0.00
A.E. Satterthwaite c Jones b Cross 13 38 1 0 34.21
S.F.M. Devine (c) c Farrant b Sciver 6 9 0 0 66.67
A.C. Kerr b Sciver 2 12 0 0 16.67
K.J. Martin c Beaumont b Glenn 17 37 1 0 45.95
B.M. Halliday Not out 38 48 5 0 79.17
M.L. Green Not out 6 18 0 0 33.33
Extras 12w, 4lb 16
Total 28.3 Overs, 6 wkts 100
To Bat: 
H.M. Rowe,
J.M. Kerr,
F. Jonas

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Jensen 0.5ov
  2. 9 Dodd 2.5ov
  3. 21 Devine 5.2ov
  4. 27 Kerr 7.5ov
  5. 34 Satterthwaite 13.4ov
  6. 76 Martin 22.2ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 5 1 14 2 2.80
N.R. Sciver 5 0 11 2 2.20
N. Farrant 5 0 21 0 4.20
K.L. Cross 6 0 23 1 3.83
S. Glenn 4 0 16 1 4.00
S. Ecclestone 3 0 10 0 3.33

Match Details

Date
25th - 26th Feb 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
University Oval
Umpires
B F Bowden, K D Cotton
TV Umpire
A Mehrotra

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 25, 2021 11:56pm

  •  

    28.3

    Katherine Brunt to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    28.2

    Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Edged to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    28.1

    Katherine Brunt to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    27.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    27.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    27.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    27.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    27.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    27.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    26.6

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    26.5

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    26.4

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    26.3

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.

  •  

    26.2

    Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    26.1

    Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.

  •  

    25.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    25.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Edged to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    25.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to deep extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    25.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Yorker, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    25.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    25.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    24.6

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.

  •  

    24.5

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    24.4

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    24.3

    Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    24.2

    Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    24.1

    Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    23.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    23.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    23.4

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    23.3

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    23.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    23.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    22.6

    Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    22.5

    Sarah Glenn to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    22.4

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    22.3

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  • 22.2

    OUT! Caught. Sarah Glenn to Katey Martin. Full toss, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg, caught by Beaumont.

  •  

    22.1

    Sarah Glenn to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    21.6

    Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    21.5

    Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    21.4

    Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    21.3

    Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep extra cover for 3 runs.

  •  

    21.2

    Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    21.1

    Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Edged to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    20.6

    Sarah Glenn to Katey Martin. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    20.5

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    20.5

    Wide Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    20.4

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, sweeping, Edged to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    20.3

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    20.2

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    20.1

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    19.6

    Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    19.5

    Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    19.4

    Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    19.3

    Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    19.2

    Kate Cross to Katey Martin. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.1

    Kate Cross to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, defending, Edged to deep backward point for 1 run.

Full Commentary