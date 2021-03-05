Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

123-9 (19.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

New Zealand Women are 123 for 9 with 1 ball left

New Zealand vs England

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 123-9 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women are 123 for 9 with 1 ball left

New Zealand 1st Innings123-9

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.F.M. Devine (c) lbw Ecclestone 8 10 1 0 80.00
H.N.K. Jensen c Dunkley b Davies 12 16 1 0 75.00
A.E. Satterthwaite b Davies 49 30 7 0 163.33
A.C. Kerr s Jones b Glenn 25 22 3 0 113.64
K.J. Martin s Jones b Glenn 0 2 0 0 0.00
B.M. Halliday Not out 16 19 2 0 84.21
M.L. Green c Jones b Davies 0 3 0 0 0.00
K.E. Ebrahim b Davies 2 6 0 0 33.33
L.M. Kasperek b Sciver 5 8 0 0 62.50
J.M. Kerr b Sciver 0 1 0 0 0.00
R.A. Mair Not out 2 2 0 0 100.00
Extras 2w, 2lb 4
Total 19.5 Overs, 9 wkts 123

Fall of Wickets

  1. 14 Devine 3.1ov
  2. 28 Jensen 4.6ov
  3. 84 Kerr 11.4ov
  4. 84 Martin 11.6ov
  5. 98 Satterthwaite 14.2ov
  6. 98 Green 14.5ov
  7. 108 Ebrahim 16.5ov
  8. 120 Kasperek 19.1ov
  9. 120 Kerr 19.2ov
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
N. Farrant 4 0 17 0 4.25
N.R. Sciver 3.2 0 22 2 6.60
S. Ecclestone 4 0 14 1 3.50
F.R. Davies 4 0 23 4 5.75
S. Glenn 3 0 27 2 9.00
M.K. Villiers 1 0 15 0 15.00

Match Details

Date
5th Mar 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Umpires
J Dempsey, A Mehrotra
TV Umpire
K D Cotton

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 5, 2021 3:20am

  •  

    19.5

    Natalie Sciver to Rosemary Mair. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    19.4

    Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    19.3

    Natalie Sciver to Rosemary Mair. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 19.2

    OUT! Bowled. Natalie Sciver to Jess Kerr. Slower length ball, Slog, missed.

  • 19.1

    OUT! Bowled. Natalie Sciver to Leigh Kasperek. Length ball, Slog, missed.

  •  

    19.1

    Wide Natalie Sciver to Leigh Kasperek. Back of a length, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    18.6

    Tash Farrant to Leigh Kasperek. Half volley, working, Edged to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    18.5

    Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Slower length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    18.4

    FOUR! Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.3

    Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    18.2

    Tash Farrant to Leigh Kasperek. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    18.1

    Tash Farrant to Leigh Kasperek. Half volley, Scoop, Played in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    17.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Leigh Kasperek. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    17.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Leigh Kasperek. Length ball, working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    17.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Leigh Kasperek. Length ball, pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    17.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    17.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    17.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    16.6

    Freya Davies to Leigh Kasperek. Half volley, pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  • 16.5

    OUT! Bowled. Freya Davies to Kate Ebrahim. Length ball, working, missed.

  •  

    16.4

    Freya Davies to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    16.3

    Freya Davies to Kate Ebrahim. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    16.2

    Freya Davies to Kate Ebrahim. Back of a length, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    16.1

    Freya Davies to Kate Ebrahim. Back of a length, working, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    15.6

    Natalie Sciver to Kate Ebrahim. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    15.5

    Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    15.4

    Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played to deep backward point for 2 runs.

  •  

    15.3

    Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    15.2

    Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    15.1

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, pushing, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Freya Davies to Kate Ebrahim. Back of a length, pushing, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.

  • 14.5

    OUT! Caught. Freya Davies to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Edged, caught by Jones.

  •  

    14.4

    Freya Davies to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard to point for no runs.

  •  

    14.3

    Freya Davies to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  • 14.2

    OUT! Bowled. Freya Davies to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, working, missed.

  •  

    14.1

    FOUR! Freya Davies to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    13.5

    Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, pushing, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    13.4

    Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    13.3

    Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    13.2

    Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    13.1

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    12.3

    Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    12.2

    Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Tash Farrant to Amy Satterthwaite. Back of a length, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  • 11.6

    OUT! Stumped. Sarah Glenn to Katey Martin. Length ball, working, missed, by Jones.

  •  

    11.5

    APPEAL! Sarah Glenn to Katey Martin. Half volley, working, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  • 11.4

    OUT! Stumped. Sarah Glenn to Amelia Kerr. Back of a length, cutting, missed, by Jones.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Amelia Kerr. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    11.1

    Sarah Glenn to Amelia Kerr. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    10.6

    Mady Villiers to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, reverse sweeping, Played to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    10.5

    FOUR! Mady Villiers to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.4

    FOUR! Mady Villiers to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Mady Villiers to Amelia Kerr. Back of a length, pulling, Played in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    10.2

    Mady Villiers to Amelia Kerr. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    10.1

    FOUR! Mady Villiers to Amelia Kerr. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

Full Commentary