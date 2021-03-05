Cricket Match
New Zealand vs England
New Zealand 1st Innings123-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.F.M. Devine (c)
|lbw Ecclestone
|8
|10
|1
|0
|80.00
|H.N.K. Jensen
|c Dunkley b Davies
|12
|16
|1
|0
|75.00
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|b Davies
|49
|30
|7
|0
|163.33
|A.C. Kerr
|s Jones b Glenn
|25
|22
|3
|0
|113.64
|K.J. Martin
|s Jones b Glenn
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.M. Halliday
|Not out
|16
|19
|2
|0
|84.21
|M.L. Green
|c Jones b Davies
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.E. Ebrahim
|b Davies
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|L.M. Kasperek
|b Sciver
|5
|8
|0
|0
|62.50
|J.M. Kerr
|b Sciver
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.A. Mair
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|19.5 Overs, 9 wkts
|123
Fall of Wickets
- 14 Devine 3.1ov
- 28 Jensen 4.6ov
- 84 Kerr 11.4ov
- 84 Martin 11.6ov
- 98 Satterthwaite 14.2ov
- 98 Green 14.5ov
- 108 Ebrahim 16.5ov
- 120 Kasperek 19.1ov
- 120 Kerr 19.2ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N. Farrant
|4
|0
|17
|0
|4.25
|N.R. Sciver
|3.2
|0
|22
|2
|6.60
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|14
|1
|3.50
|F.R. Davies
|4
|0
|23
|4
|5.75
|S. Glenn
|3
|0
|27
|2
|9.00
|M.K. Villiers
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15.00
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Mar 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Westpac Stadium, Wellington
- Umpires
- J Dempsey, A Mehrotra
- TV Umpire
- K D Cotton
Live Commentary
-
19.5
Natalie Sciver to Rosemary Mair. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.
-
19.4
Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
19.3
Natalie Sciver to Rosemary Mair. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
19.2
OUT! Bowled. Natalie Sciver to Jess Kerr. Slower length ball, Slog, missed.
-
19.1
OUT! Bowled. Natalie Sciver to Leigh Kasperek. Length ball, Slog, missed.
-
19.1
Wide Natalie Sciver to Leigh Kasperek. Back of a length, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
18.6
Tash Farrant to Leigh Kasperek. Half volley, working, Edged to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
18.5
Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Slower length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.
-
18.4
FOUR! Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
18.3
Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
18.2
Tash Farrant to Leigh Kasperek. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep point for 1 run.
-
18.1
Tash Farrant to Leigh Kasperek. Half volley, Scoop, Played in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
17.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Leigh Kasperek. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
17.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Leigh Kasperek. Length ball, working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
17.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Leigh Kasperek. Length ball, pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
17.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.
-
17.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
17.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.
-
16.6
Freya Davies to Leigh Kasperek. Half volley, pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
16.5
OUT! Bowled. Freya Davies to Kate Ebrahim. Length ball, working, missed.
-
16.4
Freya Davies to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to deep point for 1 run.
-
16.3
Freya Davies to Kate Ebrahim. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
16.2
Freya Davies to Kate Ebrahim. Back of a length, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
16.1
Freya Davies to Kate Ebrahim. Back of a length, working, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
15.6
Natalie Sciver to Kate Ebrahim. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
15.5
Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
15.4
Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played to deep backward point for 2 runs.
-
15.3
Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.
-
15.2
Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
15.1
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, pushing, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
14.6
Freya Davies to Kate Ebrahim. Back of a length, pushing, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.
-
14.5
OUT! Caught. Freya Davies to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Edged, caught by Jones.
-
14.4
Freya Davies to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard to point for no runs.
-
14.3
Freya Davies to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
14.2
OUT! Bowled. Freya Davies to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, working, missed.
-
14.1
FOUR! Freya Davies to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
13.6
Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
13.5
Sarah Glenn to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, pushing, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
13.4
Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
13.3
Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
13.2
Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.
-
13.1
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
12.6
Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
12.5
Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
12.4
Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
12.3
Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
12.2
Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
12.1
Tash Farrant to Amy Satterthwaite. Back of a length, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
11.6
OUT! Stumped. Sarah Glenn to Katey Martin. Length ball, working, missed, by Jones.
-
11.5
APPEAL! Sarah Glenn to Katey Martin. Half volley, working, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
11.4
OUT! Stumped. Sarah Glenn to Amelia Kerr. Back of a length, cutting, missed, by Jones.
-
11.3
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Amelia Kerr. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
11.2
Sarah Glenn to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
11.1
Sarah Glenn to Amelia Kerr. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long off for 1 run.
-
10.6
Mady Villiers to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, reverse sweeping, Played to third man for 2 runs.
-
10.5
FOUR! Mady Villiers to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
10.4
FOUR! Mady Villiers to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
10.3
Mady Villiers to Amelia Kerr. Back of a length, pulling, Played in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
10.2
Mady Villiers to Amelia Kerr. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for no runs.
-
10.1
FOUR! Mady Villiers to Amelia Kerr. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.